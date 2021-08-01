With United States meeting Spain in quarterfinals, it’s a new era in Olympic men’s basketball

You figured when Luka Doncic gave his best Danny Manning impression and willed Slovenia into the Olympic tournament with a surprising qualifying run, he was going to save his best performances for the Olympic stage, and he has. He nearly notched a triple-double Sunday as Slovenia remained undefeated and won its group with a 95-87 win over World Cup champion Spain.

SAITAMA, Japan — In this nontraditional, abnormal Olympic Games, we have an nontraditional, abnormal basketball tournament where the United States isn’t the prohibitive favorite, their longtime rivals are aging and hanging on, and the darling of the tournament is a 21-year-old Slovenian.

And that was with the Spanish using every defensive tactic to stop him, including flopping each time he entered the paint on a drive. Still, the Dallas Mavericks superstar has injected fresh blood into a tournament that had become pretty predictable over the past several years.

Slovenia has turned into the story of the Olympic tournament, with a legitimate chance to medal. Meanwhile, the United States’ road to gold will be difficult after the tournament pairings were released Sunday night by FIBA in front of media.

In a NBA Draft-lottery style, a FIBA official opened little plastic basketballs with the names of each team inside. The United States, which finished second in Group A after its loss to France, was paired up with rival Spain, another second-place team.

If Team USA overcomes an aging Spain team, it faces the Australia-Argentina winner with a potential rematch with France in the gold medal game. But not so fast, Luka and his Miracles face Germany in the first round and then potentially France in the semifinals. As we NBA observers have learned over the past few years, it’s best not to bet against Luka.

Luka Doncic, right, has played. a sizable role in Slovenia's success.

“We came here with one objective and so far it’s good,” he said. “We have to keep performing and playing hard. I think we’re ready for everything. It’s the quarterfinals, win or go home, and we’re come out 100 percent.”

The Olympic tournament has watched as some of its traditional powers have aged. Spain, led by the Gasol brothers, Pau (40) and Marc (36), is making one final push for a gold medal. Argentina, once Team USA’s biggest adversary, is still chugging along with 41-year-old Luis Scola, having to beat Japan on Sunday just to qualify for the knockout round.

The days of the long-haired Scola dominating the paint have been replaced by a grayer, cropped cut sage who picks his moments. Four years removed from his last NBA game, Scola is splashing threes or using his craftiness to score at the rim. Doncic was 4 years old when Scola helped Argentina unseat Team USA for the gold medal in Athens in 2004. That age disparity and generational gap is not lost on Scola.

It’s the fifth consecutive Olympics that he has led Argentina to the quarterfinals.

“It means a lot,” he said. “Because when I got to the national team in ‘99, we played for Sydney [Olympics] and we didn’t make it. And when we made it to the World Cup in 2002, wanted to make it to the top eight. That was our goal. Fast forward 20-something years, we’re still here. I don’t forget where we started.”

Argentina begins with an intriguing matchup with Australia, one of the tournament favorites. Scola remains the top offensive weapon, and his head coach marvels at his longevity.

“He is ridiculous,” Argentina coach Sergio Hernandez said. “I don’t know he does it. He’s 41 years old. He’s a hard worker. I don’t think he stops one day in the last 25 years. He don’t stop. He wants the challenge. People say the USA better than us. He says, ‘let’s see, let’s go.’ He pushes me. I’m not the same coach without him, because of his leadership. I’m just going to say enjoy him.”

Argentina's ageless Luis Scola has his country in great position to medal.

Of course, walking the Olympic village is an enlightening experience nowadays for Scola. He sees athletes that were in diapers when he won his gold medal in 2004. What’s more, three of his teammates were born in 2000 or later. Scola is their Michael Jordan.

“It’s like an honor playing with him,” Argentina forward Leandro Bolmaro said. “Sometimes I look and see him on the floor and I can’t believe it.”

It could be the last Olympic runs for players such as Scola and the Gasol brothers, players who have given the United States fits over the years. The new generation of Olympic stars, such as Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Simone Fontecchio are making their splashes in this tournament.

Scola is ready for one final run with his young crew of teammates. And he has no issues being the grandfather figure of the group.

“There’s a lot of moments I feel that way [getting older] but the guys I play with are energetic, they’re fun to play with and they’re my teammates and they give me energy,” Scola said. “For me it’s pretty special to be with this group of players. They don’t know much about what happened in the past, which is fine by me, I like that. I believe that at some point in the future I will tell somebody I played against Luka. He’s amazing. I’m happy to say I had a chance to play against him.”

Gary Washburn