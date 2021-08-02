Coming up: The debut of ‘Mr. Corman,’ a new game show, small town news, and the life of Barack Obama

1. Joseph Gordon-Levitt writes, directs, produces, and, oh yeah, stars in the new series “Mr. Corman.” He plays a former musician who is now a fifth-grade teacher undergoing serious panic attacks. Also on board: Debra Winger as his mother, Juno Temple as his ex, and Arturo Castro as his roommate. The 10-episode, half-hour series premieres Friday on Apple TV+ — I mean on the “Ted Lasso” outlet.
2. I’m not a game-show guy, but I love Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, and maybe you do, too. They host and participate in “Family Game Fight!,” which is inspired by segments from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The two pair up with players and compete against each other, beginning Sunday at 10:30 p.m. on NBC.
3. In the six-part docu-series “Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump,” we follow the staff in front of and behind the cameras at one of America’s few remaining independently owned news stations. It premieres on HBO on Monday at 9 p.m.
4. The life of the former president gets a documentary treatment in the three-parter “Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union.” It runs this week, beginning on Tuesday, at 9 p.m. on HBO.
