Coming up: The debut of ‘Mr. Corman,’ a new game show, small town news, and the life of Barack Obama

1. Joseph Gordon-Levitt writes, directs, produces, and, oh yeah, stars in the new series “Mr. Corman.” He plays a former musician who is now a fifth-grade teacher undergoing serious panic attacks. Also on board: Debra Winger as his mother, Juno Temple as his ex, and Arturo Castro as his roommate. The 10-episode, half-hour series premieres Friday on Apple TV+ — I mean on the “Ted Lasso” outlet.

2. I’m not a game-show guy, but I love Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, and maybe you do, too. They host and participate in “Family Game Fight!,” which is inspired by segments from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The two pair up with players and compete against each other, beginning Sunday at 10:30 p.m. on NBC.