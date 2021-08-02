Amazon union election results should be scrapped over improprieties, NLRB officer recommends

The recommendation stems from the fiercely contested election at a warehouse that ended in April with a resounding defeat for the union. Workers rejected unionization by more than 2-1, a loss for both the RWDSU and labor groups broadly. During the nearly two-month mail-in balloting, the union drew support from leaders at the AFL-CIO as well as progressive politicians nationally.

The NLRB hasn't released the decision, but the union put out a statement saying the recommendation went in its favor.

SEATTLE — Amazon improperly pressured Alabama warehouse workers to vote against joining the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union and should hold a new union election, according to recommendations from National Labor Relations Board hearing officer.

Advertisement

(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

The recommendation will now move to the NLRB's regional director in Atlanta, which oversaw the election, to issue a ruling. That decision could take several weeks, according to the agency. If the regional director upholds the recommendations, the earlier election results would be set aside, and a new election would be called.

“Throughout the NLRB hearing, we heard compelling evidence how Amazon tried to illegally interfere with and intimidate workers as they sought to exercise their right to form a union,” union president Stuart Appelbaum said in a statement. “We support the hearing officer’s recommendation that the NLRB set aside the election results and direct a new election.”

Amazon countered that the workers “overwhelmingly” opposed unionization, spokeswoman Maria Boschetti said in a statement.

“Their voice should be heard above all else, and we plan to appeal to ensure that happens,” Boschetti said.

The NLRB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ten days after the votes were counted, the RWDSU filed objections to the agency, alleging that Amazon's tactics "constitute conduct which prevented a free and uncoerced exercise of choice by the employees." It argued those actions "constitute grounds to set the election aside."

Advertisement

That filing led to a nearly three-week hearing in May at the agency's Atlanta regional office, which oversaw the election. Several workers appeared via video on the union's behalf, testifying that Amazon's tactics created an atmosphere of election surveillance. The union argued that perception tainted the election.

At the center of those claims is a generic US Postal Service mailbox that popped up in front of the warehouse just after voting started. The union alleged the mailbox could have led workers to think Amazon had a role in collecting and counting ballots, potentially influencing their votes. In its case, the union cited e-mails that show Amazon pressing the Postal Service to install a mailbox urgently just as the seven-week mail-in balloting began.

An Amazon executive testified that the company pressed the Postal Service to install the mailbox as a way to make it easy for workers to cast ballots, and denied any attempt to influence voting with its location.

The unionization defeat in April was lopsided, with 1,798 of the more than 3,000 total votes cast opposing unionization. Only 738 workers voted for the union, a margin of victory that was larger than the 505 challenged ballots that would have been counted if they could have determined the outcome. The labor board voided 76 ballots for a variety of reasons.

That loss was a stinging defeat for labor activists, who have complained for years about worker treatment at Amazon warehouses. Amazon had previously beat back a union drive in 2014, when a small group of equipment maintenance and repair technicians at its warehouse in Middletown, Del., ultimately voted against forming a union, following a drive led by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Advertisement

Despite years of trying, none of Amazon’s warehouse workers in the United States are union members, even though many of their co-workers in Europe, where unions are often seen as part of the cultural fabric of the region, are.