BioKangtai COVID-19 vaccine approved for Phase 3 clinical trial in the Philippines

SHENZHEN, China, -- On July 30, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd. was approved by the Philippine Food and Drug Administration to launch the Phase 3 clinical trial of its independently developed inactivated COVID-19 vaccine in the local area. Earlier, BioKangtai has already been approved by the Vaccine Expert Panel of the Philippine Department of Science and Technology on June 14, and by the Single Joint Research Ethics Board of the Philippine Department of Health on June 21.

BioKangtai is China’s leading biopharmaceutical enterprise. Over the past 30 years since its establishment, it has accumulated rich experience in vaccine research and development, and it also has a notable scale of vaccine industrialization in China. In May 2021, BioKangtai’s inactivated COVID-19 vaccine was approved for emergency use and inoculated on a large-scale within China. In addition, according to the data of phase I/II clinical trials published on the medRxiv platform and in the National Medical Journal of China, in the phase II clinical trial of the vaccine another geometric mean titer of neutralizing antibody against the vaccine virus in the vaccine group on day 0-28 of the immunization program is 2.65 times of that of the serum neutralizing antibody of the convalescents, with an expected protection rate of more than 90 percent.