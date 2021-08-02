CDC can’t stop evictions, as Biden calls on states to act

Mass evictions could potentially worsen the recent spread of the COVID-19 delta variant as roughly 1.4 million households told the Census Bureau they could “very likely” be evicted from their rentals in the next two months. But the Biden administration said it is unable to take action, though it noted that state-level efforts to stop evictions would spare a third of the country from evictions over the next month.

WASHINGTON — The White House said Monday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was “unable to find legal authority for a new, targeted eviction moratorium” and asked that states and local governments put in policies to keep renters in their homes.

Members of the groups Homes for All Massachusetts and Massachusetts Law Reform Institute gathered at the Massachusetts State House last week to call for action to protect tenants and homeowners from displacement.

Advertisement

“Our team is redoubling efforts to identify all available legal authorities to provide necessary protections,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki in a Monday statement.

The Biden administration also emphasized in the statement that $46.5 billion has been provided to keep renters in their homes, but “too many states and cities have been too slow to act.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday it's “unfathomable” that Americans will be ousted from their homes during the COVID-19 crisis, and backed by the Congressional Black Caucus intensified pressure on the Biden administration to immediately extend the nation's eviction moratorium.

An estimated 3.6 million Americans are at risk of eviction during a COVID-19 surge, some as soon as Monday, after the eviction ban expired over the weekend.

Pelosi and the Democratic leadership has called it a “moral imperative” to reinstate the eviction ban until some $47 billion in already approved housing aid can be distributed to renters and landlords owed back pay. They called on President Joe Biden's administration to extend the moratorium through Oct. 18.

“We all agree that the eviction crisis is an enormous challenge to the conscience of our country,” Pelosi wrote in a letter to colleagues. “It is unfathomable that we would not act to prevent people from being evicted.”

Advertisement

Pelosi said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would hold a virtual briefing Tuesday with lawmakers as they push to more quickly ensure the states distribute the federal aid.

Representative Joyce Beatty, an Ohio Democrat and the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, said the group has been in talks with the White House.

“Thousands of Black families and children could lose the roof over their heads at a time when the deadly pandemic is surging once again,” she said in a statement.

The CDC put the ban in place as part of the COVID-19 response when jobs shifted and many workers lost income. The ban was intended to hold back the spread of the virus among people put out on the streets and into shelters.

Late last week, Biden announced he was allowing the ban to expire, rather than challenge the Supreme Court, which signaled it would not allow the moratorium to be extended unless Congress stepped in with legislation.

Democratic lawmakers said they were caught by surprise by Biden's decision on Thursday, days before the moratorium was set to expire, creating frustration and anger and exposing a rare rift with the administration.

Congress was unable to pass legislation swiftly to extend the ban, which expired at midnight Saturday, and the House Democratic leaders have said it was now up to Biden’s administration to act.

Progressive lawmakers, led by Representative Cori Bush, a Missouri Democrat, and including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have been protesting at the Capitol. The St. Louis-area congresswoman has camped at the building overnight for the past several days.

Advertisement

The White House, which has urged localities and states to tap aid already approved by Congress, had no direct response to the Democrats’ call for action.

The administration and its allies in Congress have focused on the slow pace of pandemic relief already approved by Congress, nearly $47 billion in federal housing aid to the states that has not made it to renters and landlords owed payments. Biden has called on local governments to “take all possible steps” to disburse the funds immediately.

.

Landlords also have argued for speeding up the distribution of rental assistance and opposed another extension of the moratorium.