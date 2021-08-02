US hits Biden’s COVID vaccination target, nearly a month late

Seventy percent of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, a key milestone in the fight against the pandemic that the country hit nearly a month later than President Joe Biden had hoped.

After falling dramatically since April, the pace of U.S. vaccinations has recently accelerated due to the rapid spread of the delta variant of coronavirus. The U.S. was averaging more than 72,000 new infections a day in a delta-fueled resurgence of the virus as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The administration reported Monday that 468,000 doses of vaccines were administered in the past day, including 320,000 to people getting their first shot, White House Covid-19 data director Cyrus Shahpar said on Twitter, calling the day a “Milestone Monday.” The first-shot number is up from 257,000 a week ago, he said.