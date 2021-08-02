Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds celebrate anniversary of their first date at O Ya

“If it weren’t for this place. We wouldn’t be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us,” read the caption to a photo posted to Lively’s Instagram story Saturday, showing a dapper Reynolds in a navy button-up and newsboy cap standing in front of the Leather District restaurant.

Lively and Reynolds — who is in town shooting “Spirited,” a Christmas movie also starring Will Ferrell — began dating in 2011 when Reynolds was filming “R.I.P.D.” in Boston. The pair married a year after their first date at the upscale sushi eatery, and now share three children.

Hollywood power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds celebrated the anniversary of their first date Boston-style over the weekend, dining at Japanese-inspired restaurant O Ya , where their romance began ten years ago.

Reynolds, 44, also posted a photo of him and Lively, captioned “Our favorite restaurant with her 4th favorite date.” However, the “Deadpool” actor quickly deleted the photo, replacing it with a wider version of the photo to show off Lively’s bling. “Posting this again because I cut out my wife’s cute earrings,” he wrote. “She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down.”

Lively shared this ‘corrected’ post to her story, and responded with equal clownery: “That’s right.”

The kitchen at O Ya also got a taste of star power, with Lively and Reynolds all smiles as they posed for a photo with the staff. The “Gossip Girl” veteran also snapped a picture of her and Reynolds holding hands over the O Ya menu — featuring items like foie gras and fried Cape Cod oyster — adding “And. The. Food.”

The Boston restaurant made it clear the affectionate feelings were mutual in an Instagram post, thanking Reynolds and Lively “for always being so kind and so supportive of our entire team. We love that you love o ya!”

The “A Simple Favor” actress, 33, also shared a photo of her and her husband posing in their date night outfits, showing her in a flowing white polka dot dress and sandals. “10 years later. We still go out on our ‘first date,’” she captioned the shot. “But in MUCH more comfortable shoes.”

This isn’t the first time the couple has raved about O Ya’s important place in their romance. In 2016, they visited the restaurant’s New York City location to celebrate Reynold’s 40th birthday. Lively wrote in the caption of a now-deleted Instagram post that the Boston location was where they “fell in love.”

On Monday morning, Lively shared a photo on her Instagram story of a box full of Kane’s doughnuts, a popular Boston delicacy, so clearly the actress is taking the culinary tour of the city while she’s here.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com