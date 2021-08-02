This Cambridge spot has the best burger in the state, according to Food & Wine

The list — which names the best burger in every state — was written by David Landsel, who said in the introduction that the meat was the most important variable in his picks of “classic, straight-shooting burgers.”

In his description of Craigie’s mouth-watering signature burger — “the kind of taste that drew Americans to burgers in the first place,” wrote Globe writer Sheryl Julian in 2019 — Landsel noted that chef-owner Tony Maws set out to craft a burger “that he’d like to see in the world, the one he would like to eat regularly.”

Advertisement

“What seemed like half of Boston showed up to the restaurant, said they’d have what he was having, and the burger became a local icon,” Landsel wrote.

And, soon, a national icon — the burger made the cover of Bon Appétit in 2010, just a year before Maws clinched a coveted James Beard award.

Craigie, a French-inspired restauarant, makes only 18 of their cultish juicy burgers per night, because of the limited supply of grass-fed beef. Landsel wrote that the pandemic-era pivot to digitized take-out made the meaty delicacy more accessible, though the number of available burgers nightly remained the same.

“Getting your hands around one in pre-pandemic times was a whole rigamarole,” he wrote. “These days, a few taps on your phone and you’ve got one to go — grass-fed local beef, cheddar from Vermont, lettuce, red onions, and a housemade ketchup spiked with mace, on a perfect roll from Clear Flour Bakery, one of Food & Wine’s 100 best bakeries in America.”

If you’re now craving a Craigie burger — which even former Patriot’s wide receiver Julian Edelman raved about — you’ll have to wait. Craigie on Main is taking a break in August, one of its quieter months, according to its website.

Advertisement

Last August, in an effort to adapt to the pandemic, Maws debuted Craigie Next Door, an outdoor dining offering in the parking lot adjacent to the Main Street eatery.

Need a burger fix in Craigie’s absence? You can try out the other New England spots featured in the Food & Wine list: Louis’ Lunch in New Haven, Conn.; Palace Diner in Biddeford, Maine; Gilley’s Diner in Portsmouth, N.H.; Stanley’s Famous Hamburgers in Central Falls, R.I.; and Prohibition Pig in Waterbury, Vt.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com