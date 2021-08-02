83-year-old cyclist seriously injured by SUV in Mansfield

An 83-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after his bicycle collided with an SUV in Mansfield Monday afternoon, Mansfield police said.
The man, who is from Mansfield, was riding his bike in the westbound lane of Elm Street when he left the road’s shoulder and crossed into the eastbound lane at 2:31 p.m., police said.
Witnesses told police the man darted across the roadway near 500 Elm St. and into the path of an SUV that was traveling in the opposite direction, according to police.
A Mansfield woman who was driving the SUV slammed on her brakes and attempted to avoid the man, but the bike still slammed into the vehicle, police said.
First responders found the man alert and speaking with neighbors and the SUV’s driver on the side of the road after the crash, police said. He was flown to Rhode Island Hospital.
The incident remains under investigation.
