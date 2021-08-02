83-year-old cyclist seriously injured by SUV in Mansfield

An 83-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after his bicycle collided with an SUV in Mansfield Monday afternoon, Mansfield police said.

The man, who is from Mansfield, was riding his bike in the westbound lane of Elm Street when he left the road’s shoulder and crossed into the eastbound lane at 2:31 p.m., police said.

Witnesses told police the man darted across the roadway near 500 Elm St. and into the path of an SUV that was traveling in the opposite direction, according to police.