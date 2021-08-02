Boston police investigating death of man in parking garage

Boston police were investigating a death of a man and an accompanying hazmat situation in a parking garage at Boston Marriott Copley Place early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the garage at 110 Huntington Ave. around 3:30 a.m., according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department.

Police did not say how the man died. Boyle said the situation did not present any risks to the public and no evacuations were made.