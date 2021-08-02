Driver in fatal hit-and-run gets 4 years in prison

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A Rhode Island woman charged with striking and killing a dog walker and then driving away from the scene was sentenced Monday to serve four years in prison.

Shannon Holden, 27, of Coventry, was charged with failure to stop at an accident, death resulting, in the July 3, 2017, death of Sarah Balmforth in Exeter, The Providence Journal reported.

Holden was sentenced to seven years in prison, with four to serve.