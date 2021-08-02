Former top doc at R.I. state hospital says report smeared him

In a public statement Monday accompanying the letter, Daly added: “Given the nature of the report as well as the fact that it is fraught with a multitude of inaccuracies, some of which I feel are purposeful attempts to inflict reputational damage, it is my belief that the report is a biased attempt to fulfill a prescribed agenda. Accordingly, I felt compelled to provide a detailed response. It is difficult to be one person trying to fight against all the resources the state can bring to bear, but I refuse to be a scapegoat.”

Dr. Brian Daly, who resigned as the chief medical officer of Eleanor Slater Hospital and its parent agency over the weekend, said in a 16-page letter just before his last day of work that the Care New England and Hospital Association of Rhode Island review was “erroneous,” “Irresponsible” and “inaccurate.”

The former chief medical officer for Rhode Island’s hospital of last resort harshly criticized a state-commissioned review of problems there, while hinting at legal action and insisting that he won’t be thrown under the bus.

This is the second Daly missive that has made headlines in Rhode Island, the first being his resignation letter a month ago, when he said he feared the state was retaliating against him and colleagues for speaking out about problems at the hospital.

Eleanor Slater Hospital, which has campuses in Burrillville and Cranston, cares for about 200 patients with complex medical and psychiatric problems. Under Gov. Dan McKee’s predecessor, Gina Raimondo, the state developed plans to transform the hospital system, which would have involved closing some units and building a new skilled nursing facility in Burrillville. But after an outcry from unions and some patient advocates, McKee put those plans on hold.

As the state considers what to do next, McKee tapped Care New England and the Hospital Association of Rhode Island to review clinical practices at the hospital. The review was released last month. It found patients are receiving good care, but that the hospital system suffers from leadership problems — singling out, among others, Daly.

Daly’s letter, which was first reported by WPRI, was addressed to Care New England and the Hospital Association. It serves as a lengthy rebuttal to their review. It laid out a number of problems, including the very fact that Care New England and the state Hospital Association were carrying it out. Daly said Care New England has many patients that they’re unable to discharge, and have pushed to transfer them to Eleanor Slater Hospital. Care New England is also seeking to merge with rival Lifespan, something state regulars will have a say in, Daly said.

A report by the Joint Commission, which accredits hospitals in the U.S., also found problems at Eleanor Slater Hospital -- but on the state’s own leadership at the Executive Office of Health and Human Services level, not his, Daly said. The Care New England/Hospital Association report was like a sanitized version of the Joint Commission report, seemingly designed to single out some of the very people the state is trying to get rid of, Daly said.

Among the falsehoods Daly alleges: that he and a deputy, Dr. Andrew Stone, did no clinical work. That simply is not ture, Daly said.

Daly also takes issue with what the clinical review did not consider: the rigorous infection control practices through the COVID-19 pandemic, for example. Or TAT belts, which were used as soft wrist restraints. TAT stands for “twice as tough,” and they were used for years before his tenure, Daly said. They managed to eliminate them. But they had been in use for so long, Daly said, that one patient still walks with their hands at their waist because they were bound there for so long.

Daly, along with other colleagues, have repeatedly said the state is inappropriately billing the Medicaid program for patients at Eleanor Slater Hospital by playing games with patient census counts. The average length of stay for someone at the Zambarano campus in Burrillville is 15 years, he pointed out, and there are no medical or psychiatric diagnoses that would require someone to stay there that long, despite laws saying people need to be in the least restrictive environment possible.

“All of the above strongly suggests that the HARI/CNE report was a purposeful attempt to deliver a desired finding to state officials,” Daly wrote.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.