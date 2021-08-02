Great white shark spotted off Nauset Beach in Orleans

“The Town of Orleans would like to report a confirmed sighting of a white shark 75 yards off shore at Nauset Public Beach,” the alert read. “After one hour, without any other activity, the water at Nauset Public Beach will re open to swimming at 3:05.”

The beach was closed to swimmers as a result of the confirmed sighting, which was reported through an alert from the conservancy’s Sharktivity app at 2:09 p.m.

A great white shark was spotted about 75 yards off Nauset Beach in Orleans Monday afternoon, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The conservancy tracks sharks swimming in waters off the Cape through sightings reported by towns or people, or if a tagged shark is detected by receivers the group has planted off several area beaches. The Sharktivity app sends alerts when “a white shark sighting is confirmed close to a public beach.” Some unconfirmed sightings reported by the conservancy turn out to be seals or other types of sharks.

Also on Monday, a buoy off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet detected a number of sharks. Scarface was detected at 4:27 a.m., a shark named 3083 was detected at 12:44 p.m., and Joanie was detected at 1:56 p.m., according to the Sharktivity app. At 1:43 p.m. on Monday, a shark named Marley was detected by a receiver off of North Beach Island.

Monday’s sightings come after a busy weekend for shark activity off the Cape. Shark sightings off the Cape peak in August into early fall.

On Sunday, at 9:17 a.m. and 9:25 a.m., two sightings near Chatham harbor’s northern inlet were reported, and later at 12:27 p.m., a pilot saw a shark off of Chatham, according to the app.

At 11:17 a.m., two white sharks were spotted by pilot off of the southern side of Nauset’s drive-on area. At 1:20 p.m., a shark was spotted about a quarter mile off of North Beach Island, just south of one of the conservancy’s real-time receivers, and at 1:54 p.m., a shark was seen about 100 yards off the beach.

A shark was spotted at 3:04 p.m. outside of the south inlet to Chatham Harbor, according to the app.

There were 11 reported confirmed shark sightings Saturday, according to the Sharktivity app.

On Saturday afternoon, a buoy detected a great white named Danny near Newcomb Hollow Beach. He had been spotted earlier in the day off Chatham’s North Beach Island. Another shark was detected late in the afternoon by a buoy near Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro.

Newcomb Hollow Beach was reported to be temporarily closed Saturday afternoon over a possible shark sighting, but “it was a false alarm” and was instead a Mola mola that was spotted, said Wellfleet Beach Director Suzanne Grout Thomas. The beach did not close, she said.

Other sharks spotted or detected off North Beach Island were Cow in the afternoon, and Padre, Commodore, and 3083 in the morning, according to the app.

Commodore was also detected off Chatham Friday afternoon. Another great white shark named Big Bopper was detected Friday afternoon, swimming near Truro and later near Wellfleet, according to the app.

There were a total of seven confirmed sightings on Friday, with four in the North Chatham area and three off of North Beach Island.

Earlier last week, great white sharks were spotted off the coast of Orleans Thursday and two sharks were detected off the Cape Tuesday morning.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.