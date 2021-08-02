Magaziner unhappy with pace of rental relief, and letter with his name on it

The state’s general treasurer fired off an angry letter to the board of commissioners of RI Housing Monday, saying a letter he disagreed with — and never signed — was sent to Gov. Dan McKee.

RI Housing, an agency that’s leading the state’s rental assistance efforts, told McKee in the letter the group is doing all it can to distribute money where it’s needed.

But General Treasurer Seth Magaziner — a likely rival to McKee in the 2022 Democratic primary for governor — who is a member of the board because of his state position, said he didn’t appreciate his name being included and still has a number of concerns about the program.

“Your letter addressed August 2, 2021 does not adequately reflect those concerns and I do not appreciate it being sent on my behalf without my permission,” Magaziner said in a response also sent Monday and obtained by the Globe.

Christine Hunsinger, a spokeswoman for RI Housing, said the letter was from the board’s chair, and that Magaziner’s name was meant to be included as a carbon copy recipient, not as a signatory. “We apologize,” Hunsinger said. (Both letters are embedded below.)

The state has $352 million in federal money it can dole out in rental and utility relief through RI Housing. The program is for people who are struggling to make rent or utility payments due to COVID. So far it has approved 1,342 out of 2,914 completed applications, and approved about $8.8 million.

The spat comes days after the expiration of a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium that some fear will exacerbate housing issues in Rhode Island.

Magaziner has sent a series of letters to RI Housing outlining his concerns dating to June; Monday’s was the latest, and the most tersely worded in expressing his displeasure with the way things are going.

“To reiterate,” Magaziner said Monday, “I am concerned that, despite a housing crisis and the looming flood of evictions with the lifting of the CDC’s eviction moratoriums, the agency’s documentation requirements for processing applications are overly burdensome for tenants and landlords. I am also concerned that RI Housing has failed to broadly promote awareness of the program, letting countless Rhode Island families face the trauma of eviction while nearly $200 million in assistance is available to them.”

McKee has also said he’s concerned about the pace of the funding getting out to people who need it, including in a letter last week.

RI Housing said in its letter Monday to McKee — the one Magaziner objected to having his name included on — that many landlords and tenants have not felt the urgency to apply for the funds. The expiration of the eviction moratorium will add to that urgency, the letter said. It has also brought on more staff and upped its public communications efforts. The letter thanked McKee for his leadership on housing.

“We will continue to work with your team and local officials to ensure that much needed rental assistance is available for every eligible tenant and landlord in Rhode Island,” the letter said.

Hunsinger, the spokeswoman for RI Housing, said the agency shares Magaziner’s concerns about the pace of rental relief dollars going out, but that it’s also important to maintain program integrity so when it’s audited in future years, the state doesn’t have to pay anything back.

Hunsinger also noted that while Rhode Island can give out $352 million over the next few years in COVID-related rental and utility relief, the actual need might be significantly lower. A Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia report indicated Rhode Islanders have about $25 million in rental debt because of COVID-19 as of August. They won’t stop giving out money once they hit $25 million, she said. But it might also never reach $352 million. And they’ve picked up the pace since the end of June, when only $2.5 million had been distributed.

“We’re not there yet, we’re not at $25 million, but we’re on our way,” Hunsinger said.

Information for applying, including eligibility criteria, is available online or by calling 1-855-608-8756. Rental payments and utilities are covered by the program.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.