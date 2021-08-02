Multiple stabbing, shooting victims during weekend of violence in Providence

The investigation is ongoing, according to police, and no arrests have been made.

On Saturday morning, a man was reported in critical condition after an early-morning stabbing on Federal Hill, according to police. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. outside of the Opa restaurant along Atwells Ave, according to a tweet update from Providence Police.

PROVIDENCE — Providence police had a busy weekend as they responded to four separate incidents, including three stabbings and a deadly shooting.

At about 2 a.m., police were called for a report of a man stabbed in the chest on Broad and Fricker Streets. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Advertisement

About an hour later, police were again called for a report of another stabbing, but to Union Avenue near Route 10, which was an identified man brought to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition.

Around 3:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting on Olney Street near Roger Williams Green. A woman, who was allegedly standing on the street, was shot and was later pronounced dead. Police say that she was 20, but might not have been a target. Her death marks the city’s 13th homicide this year.

Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune issued a statement to the media Sunday regarding the shooting that killed the unidentified woman.

“As elected officials and community leaders, we must work together to keep guns off our streets and create productive and healthy alternatives for youth in our city,” said LaFortune. “This is not who we are as a city. As we move forward let us remember that violence only brings pain and suffering. I will continue to work with the community and stakeholders in honor of those who have been impacted by the violence in our city.”

Advertisement

Behind a complex off of Reservoir Avenue, an altercation broke out around the same time of the woman being shot, and five people were shot and ended up having to be taken to the hospital. Each of the victims were in their teens or early 20s.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.