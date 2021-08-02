New Shoreham votes to request masks while indoors on Block Island

New Shoreham has the fifth-lowest rate of COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island, according to data from the state Department of Health, and the highest percentage of residents who’ve been vaccinated. Dr. Thomas Warcup, of the Block Island Medical Center, also told the town council that there have been no new positive cases of COVID-19 among residents or workers since last week.

The New Shoreham Town Council voted unanimously Monday night for a resolution requesting people to wear masks indoors in public places and is asking the marinas, ferries, and New England Airlines to notify passengers about the rules.

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. — You can still enjoy those brisk ocean breezes on Block Island, but when you go indoors, the town leaders want you to put on a mask.

Advertisement

The mainland, however, is another story. Rhode Island now has “high transmission” of the coronavirus, quadrupling positive cases in the last two weeks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised that people in counties with “substantial” or “high” spread of coronavirus to wear masks in indoor public places— regardless of their vaccination status.

While Governor Dan McKee has not made any call to have vaccinated people mask up again, some municipalities are taking action themselves.

Add tiny New Shoreham to the list. The population swells to 15,000 to 20,000 in the busy summer season, which means what happens on the mainland will have an impact on the island.

After hearing last week from Warcup and the owners of restaurants, shops, and hotels about their testing and COVID-19 safety plans, the town council members decided Monday to request, not mandate, mask-wearing.

The only exceptions are small children or those with health conditions that prevent them from wearing masks. Patrons inside restaurants will be requested to continue wearing masks, except when they are eating or drinking.

Advertisement

“As someone who markets and promotes Block Island, I would say I feel confident the town leaders are making the best decisions for the health and safety for visitors and residents,” Jessica Willi, the executive director of the Block Island Tourism Council, told the Globe before Monday’s meeting. “My personal opinion is requesting masks indoors is a proactive move.

“I think it’s important to get the word out that Block Island is like anywhere else,” she added. “It’s not unsafe to travel to Block Island, but we’re no different than anywhere else.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.