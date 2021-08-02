Newton proposes ordinance to reduce fossil fuel use in new or remodeled buildings

City councilors are expected to vote Monday, Aug. 9, on the measure and a related home rule petition to state lawmakers. The Legislature must approve the petition before the ordinance can take effect in Newton. Mayor Ruthanne Fuller has said she supports the measure.

The proposal would apply to new buildings, as well as any substantially remodeled or rehabilitated structures, according to the draft ordinance. The measure is meant to protect the health and welfare of residents and the environment by reducing emissions and other air pollutants, the ordinance said.

Newton is moving forward with a proposed ordinance that would require new buildings and major renovation projects to use electricity instead of fossil fuels for heating, cooling, and hot water systems as officials seek to limit the city’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“We want new and remodeled buildings, which will last for many decades, to be fueled with clean, modern, efficient technology,” Fuller said.

More than 60 percent of Newton’s greenhouse gas emissions come from its homes, apartments, and commercial buildings, according to Fuller.

Greenhouse gases from human activities are the most significant driver of observed climate change since the mid-20th century, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

If approved by city and state officials, the ordinance would allow the city to withhold issuing a building permit for a new or remodeled building that does not use electricity for those uses, according to the proposal. The draft ordinance and petition to state lawmakers were approved unanimously by the City Council’s Public Facilities Committee in mid-July.

There are exceptions under the proposal, which would not eliminate fossil fuels entirely and allow uses including gas-powered stoves, other cooking appliances, and emergency generators.

Fuller, in a statement, said familiarity with electric induction stoves in Newton is less widespread than electric heat pumps for heating, cooling, and hot water.

“While we understand the argument for requiring them, many people are deeply devoted to their gas stoves. On balance, we have decided to wait to require electric induction stoves in new buildings or major renovations,” Fuller said.

The city may also grant waivers to projects if the additional cost would make the work economically not viable, according to the ordinance. Fuller said the state intends to help make electrification more financially attractive by increasing the rebates for heat pump equipment, as well as other policies to decrease the cost of renewable power.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.