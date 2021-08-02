R.I. reaches ‘high’ transmission of new COVID-19 cases

However, no new fatalities were reported on Monday, and coronavirus-associated hospitalizations totaled 27.

The state health department reported 451 new COVID-19 cases since Friday. The total new cases per 100,000 in the last week also reached over 103, and the seven-day new case average jumped to 156, which is the highest it’s been since early May and an 84 percent increase from a week ago.

PROVIDENCE — Less than a week after the Ocean State reported that it had “substantial” transmission of COVID-19 , the health department reported Monday that it now has “high” transmission of coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had advised states last week for people in counties with “substantial” or “high” spread of coronavirus to wear masks in indoor public places— regardless of their vaccination status.

However, Governor Dan McKee has not yet made the call for fully vaccinated Rhode Islanders to start masking up again, previously citing the economy and business recovery as his reasoning. But some municipalities have taken it upon themselves to mandate masks indoors again— including in city buildings in both Newport and Central Falls.

The state issued guidance for schools in the fall, which “strongly” recommended, but did not mandate, students and school-related staff to wear masks this fall.

More than 72 percent of Rhode Island adults 18 and older have been fully vaccinated and nearly 80 percent of adults have been at least partially vaccinated, according to data released by the health department Monday. Of those fully vaccinated, 1,265 have tested positive for COVID-19 since January 2021.





