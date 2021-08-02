Second VaxMillions drawing set for tonight

One resident 18 or older who has received two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson jab will win $1 million, while one youth aged 12 to 17 will take home a $300,000 scholarship.

As of Sunday night, 2.38 million people had signed up for the drawing, which will be the second of five, a spokesperson for Governor Charlie Baker said in a statement.

Two more fully-vaccinated Massachusetts residents will be selected Monday to earn huge payouts from the VaxMillions Giveaway lottery, which is aimed at encouraging more people to get their coronavirus shots.

For this drawing, 2.23 million of the entrants are adults eligible for the cash, while the remainder are youths eligible for the scholarships, the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Winners will be notified Monday night and announced publicly on Thursday.

Darrell Washington, 63, of Weymouth snagged the $1 million prize in the lottery’s first drawing last week. Daniela Maldonado, a 15-year-old Chelsea High School student, won the first scholarship.

Baker’s office unveiled the sweepstakes in June. A host of states are running similar incentive programs.

“Just really ask yourself, is your child, is your spouse, is your grandparents, are they worth you getting a vaccination?” Washington said in a press conference last Thursday. “I mean, that risk seems to be very, very easy for me to resolve.”

Just under 2 million residents signed up for the first drawing.

There will be three more drawings after Monday — one each week through Aug. 19.

Registration for Monday’s lottery is closed, but fully-vaccinated residents can still sign up for the remaining three drawings. Anyone that signs up will be automatically entered into the upcoming drawings.

Massachusetts’ vaccination rate is the second-highest in the U.S., with 70 percent of eligible residents having received at least one shot.

Advertisement

But COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, driven by the highly-infectious Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates, experts say. A COVID-19 cluster in Provincetown raised alarms among public health officials last week.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.