Survey: Most Rhode Islanders support a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 154,339 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 156 new cases. The daily test-positive rate was 2.6 percent. The state announced one more death, bringing the total to 2,740. There were 31 people in the hospital, and 657,529 residents were fully vaccinated.

There is more support in Rhode Island for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate from the federal, state, or local government than almost anywhere in the country.

Nearly 74 percent of Rhode Islanders said they support a requirement from the government to get the vaccine, according to a new survey from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States.

At 73.9 percent, Rhode Island ranked behind only Massachusetts (81.1 percent), Washington, D.C. (80.5 percent), and New York (76.8) when it comes to favoring a vaccine mandate. The only states below 50 percent were Wyoming (45.7 percent), South Dakota (49.5 percent), and North Dakota (49.8 percent).

Nationally, 64 percent of respondents said they favor a vaccine mandate.

Governor Dan McKee has not expressed support for a universal vaccine mandate, but has touted Rhode Island’s status as the first state in the country where all colleges and universities are requiring students and faculty to be vaccinated.

As of last week, 79 percent of Rhode Island adults and 67.6 percent of all residents were at least partially vaccinated.

The consortium, which includes researchers from Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers, and Northwestern, has polled more than 280,000 people across every state as well as Washington, D.C., since the beginning of the pandemic. The most recent survey was conducted between June 9 and July 7, and the margin of error in Rhode Island was plus or minus 7.5 percentage points.

⚓ The Providence Teachers Union voted 1,015-25 in favor of a new three-year contract, ending a year-long standoff with the Rhode Island Department of Education. Read more.

⚓ A committee that helps oversee the state-run hospital system is asking Governor McKee’s administration to require COVID-19 vaccinations for health care workers there. Read more.

⚓ Last week, a group of Providence business leaders participated in the reimagined Ice Bucket Challenge, now called the CEO Soak. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with James Davids and Marissa Stashenko, the co-founders of Anchor & Hope Wine. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

⚓ Politics: After much delay, the US Senate unveiled a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package Sunday night, wrapping up days of painstaking work on the inches-thick bill and launching what is certain to be a lengthy debate over President Joe Biden’s big priority. Read more.

⚓ Economy: The $29 billion Restaurant Relief Fund bailed out thousands of restaurants, but many who were left out say they now face a bleak future. Read more.

⚓ Business: Meet the Natick couple that was harassed by eBay. Read more.

⚓ Sports: Gary Washburn writes that it’s a new era in Olympic basketball. Read more.

⚓ All four members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation and other local elected officials will be at the State House at 10 a.m. to advocate for a federal paid-leave-for-all policy.

⚓ The New Shoreham Town Council meets at 7 p.m. to consider a resolution requesting that people on Block Island wear a mask when they’re indoors.

⚓ The Rhode Island Board of Elections meets at 10:30 a.m. Here’s the agenda.

