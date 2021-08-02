‘This is a shock to all of us.’ Relatives identify Mass. woman found dead after hike in Arizona

Tramonte’s aunt, Ann O’Leary Tramonte, said Monday via Facebook message that her niece’s death has stunned the family.

Relatives and friends of Angela Tramonte have identified her as the 31-year-old Massachusetts woman who was found dead Friday after a hike at Camelback Mountain near Phoenix, Arizona, amid scorching heat.

The scene in Phoenix, Ariz. during the search for the missing Massachusetts hiker Friday.

“This is a shock to all of us,” she wrote.

Angela Tramonte’s cousin, Ashley Tramonte, said in a Facebook posting Sunday, “This is still so hard to believe, my cousin Angela.”

In a posting Monday, Ashley Tramonte thanked everyone who had donated to a GoFundMe page set up to help the family get her home.

Advertisement

“We are all so incredibly heartbroken,” she said.

The GoFundMe page described Angela Tramonte as “a beautiful, kind, strong, good hearted woman who would do anything for anyone.” She grew up in Saugus, the page said.

Authorities in Arizona have said Angela Tramonte was found at about 4:40 p.m. Friday off the Echo Canyon Trail near a home on the northeast side of the mountain. She was found unresponsive “beyond resuscitative efforts and was pronounced deceased,” fire officials said in a statement.

She was hiking with a male companion who lives in the Phoenix area, when she became overheated halfway up the trail and turned around to go to the parking lot, officials said. Her companion continued up the mountain.

The pair was set to meet up back at the parking lot, but when her companion got back down, her belongings were all in the car but she was not there, fire officials said. He called 911 at about 1 p.m. and teams began to search for her.

Her death remains under investigation by Phoenix police.

“The cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner,” Phoenix Police Sergeant. Mercedes A. Fortune, a department spokesperson, said Monday via e-mail.

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.