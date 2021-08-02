CDC director Rochelle Walensky says Provincetown outbreak proves vaccines are working

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday that the COVID-19 outbreak on Cape Cod shows that vaccines and other public health measures work.

Walensky spoke during a White House briefing about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic several days after the CDC changed its mask guidelines to recommend people wear masks in indoor public places in certain areas of the country — partially in response to an outbreak on Cape Cod in which hundreds of people tested positive.

Though she acknowledged that the high rate of cases among vaccinated people in the Provincetown outbreak prompted questions about whether the Delta variant can be spread by vaccinated people, Walensky said some of the data were encouraging: There were just seven hospitalizations as a result of the outbreak, and zero deaths.