CDC director Rochelle Walensky says Provincetown outbreak proves vaccines are working

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday that the COVID-19 outbreak on Cape Cod shows that vaccines and other public health measures work.
Walensky spoke during a White House briefing about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic several days after the CDC changed its mask guidelines to recommend people wear masks in indoor public places in certain areas of the country — partially in response to an outbreak on Cape Cod in which hundreds of people tested positive.
Though she acknowledged that the high rate of cases among vaccinated people in the Provincetown outbreak prompted questions about whether the Delta variant can be spread by vaccinated people, Walensky said some of the data were encouraging: There were just seven hospitalizations as a result of the outbreak, and zero deaths.
Advertisement
“Our vaccines did exactly what they were supposed to do: prevent severe disease, hospitalization, and death. Furthermore as cases increased, local public health officials implemented a package of public health prevention strategies, including increased testing, contract tracing, and indoor mask wearing, and within two weeks test positivity fell from a peak of 15.1 percent to 4.6 percent,” Walensky said.
“Public health prevention strategies work,” she added.
Dr. Anthony Fauci echoed Walensky’s comments, and said even when so-called “breakthrough” infections occur among vaccinated people, the symptoms are typically mild.
“We’ve already seen that from the experience in Massachusetts, in Provincetown, and we see it in all other situations,” Fauci said.
The United States is grappling with rapidly rising coronavirus cases as a result of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, particularly in areas of the country with relatively low vaccination rates.
“While we desperately want to be done with this pandemic. COVID-19 is clearly not done with us,” Walensky said as she urged people to get vaccinated.
Advertisement
Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.