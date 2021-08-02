Jesse Jackson among voting rights protesters arrested in D.C.

As Capitol Police arrested protesters on the 100 block of Constitution Avenue NE near the Senate Office Buildings, people continued to chant, dance, and raise their fists. A Capitol Police spokesman said 204 people were arrested for crowding the street.

Prominent civil rights leaders the Revs. Jesse Jackson and William J. Barber were among about 200 people arrested outside the US Capitol on Monday while protesting for Congress to end the filibuster, protect voting rights, and raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Protesters were demanding lawmakers expand and protect the Voting Rights Act by Friday, the 56th anniversary of the legislation. They also called on Congress to pass the For the People Act, which would override many voting restrictions in new Republican state laws, but has stalled in the Senate; to eliminate the 60-vote-threshold filibuster; to enact a $15-per-hour federal minimum wage; and for "fair and respectful treatment" of immigrants.

On Sunday night, Barber and the Rev. Liz Theoharis — cochairs of the Poor People’s Campaign — also joined Representaive Cori Bush, Democrat from Missouri, outside the Capitol to protest the expiration of the federal eviction moratorium.

The movement is part of a series of weekly “Moral Monday” protests across the country launched in July and organized by the new Poor People’s Campaign, the resurgence of a movement organized by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. before his death in 1968. Monday’s protest comes two weeks after the group rallied outside the Supreme Court and on the heels of a four-day march from Georgetown, Texas, to Austin.

More than 100 state legislators from more than 20 states also converged in Washington on Monday to urge the Senate and President Biden to support voting rights legislation and are scheduled to rally outside the Capitol on Tuesday.

The event on Monday began with a rally outside Union Station with speakers including Jackson, Barber — a North Carolina preacher — and Luci Baines Johnson, the daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson, who signed the 1965 Voting Rights Act into law.

“Black and Brown people are the base of the party. We’re not the bottom. We’re the foundation,” Jackson said to the crowd as a call-and-response. “If we lose, they lose. If we lose, democracy loses. If we lose, Democrats lose. If we lose, the nation loses.”

The visiting lawmakers representing more than 20 states include some in which Republican-led legislatures have passed or are considering new voting restrictions. They will urge senators to pass the For the People Act, or at least show progress on a federal voting law, before their summer recess. They are scheduled to rally outside the Capitol on Tuesday and press their case during other public events and private meetings.

The For the People Act, which would set voting standards and overhaul campaign finance and ethics rules, has stalled in the 50-50 Senate because it can’t get the support of 60 members needed to pass most legislation there. And at least two Democratic senators — Joe Manchin of W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, — have resisted calls to eliminate that filibuster rule, or make an exception for the bill, and allow it to pass with a simple majority.

Florida state Representative Anna Eskamani, a Democrat, said she hopes to impress upon those senators the importance of counteracting measures such as the ones passed recently in her state, which she said affect voting by mail and voter registration.

“I really want to make sure they understand what we’re going through in Florida. If we don’t get this Congress to act, and the Biden administration to put pressure on voting rights, then I’m very worried about the ability of everyday Floridians to have their voices heard in the election process,” Eskamani, whose district in based in the Orlando area, said in an interview. She said “a federal firewall from these state voter suppression activities” is needed.

The action was organized by Declaration of American Democracy, a coalition of activist groups supporting the For the People Act. It comes as other groups have stepped up efforts to call attention to voting rights in the hope of spurring Congress and the White House to act. Fair Fight Action and CAP Action are flying in 40 voters to appeal to senators, and the Poor People’s Campaign, led by Barber, has scheduled a nonviolent demonstration in Washington on Monday. Several political and civic groups led by Black women have held weekly demonstrations at the Hart Senate Office Building, and several activists and three members of Congress have been arrested.

Texas state Representative Trey Martinez Fischer, who along with 49 of his Democratic colleagues left the state to block Republicans from passing voting restrictions, welcomes the reinforcements, especially from states such as Arizona, Georgia, and Florida, where GOP lawmakers and activists have amplified and acted on Trump’s false claims that he lost reelection because of widespread voter fraud.

The Texas Democrats have been camped out in Washington since July 12, shutting down a special session of the legislature. The special session was necessary after the caucus walked out on the last day of the regular session in May. Without the Democrats, the Republican-controlled legislature doesn’t have a quorum and has been unable to pass new voting restrictions. Less than a week after arriving in D.C., several members of the caucus tested positive for the coronavirus. A spokesman said Sunday that the affected members have since tested negative and that there were “no more positive tests within the delegation.” An organizer of the legislators’ visit said participants would follow all local guidelines on masking and social distancing.

Activists have praised Biden for a speech last month in which he condemned former president Trump’s unfounded attacks on the nation’s election system and the rush of states to pass restrictive laws, but they also expressed frustration that he has seemed more engaged in getting his infrastructure bill passed.

The Brennan Center for Justice, which has been tracking bills to restrict voting, reports that as of July, 18 states have enacted 30 laws that will make it harder to vote. Voting rights advocates and Democratic lawmakers have said federal legislation is necessary to counteract state laws that have reduced early voting and mail-in voting, made it illegal to give food and water to voters waiting in long lines, and enable state officials to replace county election boards.

