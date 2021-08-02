Obama planning ‘big’ birthday party on Vineyard, according to report

Obama was born on Aug. 4, so his birthday falls on Wednesday this year.

The former president is expected to be joined by numerous luminaries, with names like Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, and Steven Spielberg reportedly dotting the guest list. Axios reports that Pearl Jam is on tap for musical entertainment. The total number of attendees is reported to be nearly 500 people , with another 200 in staff to handle the festivities.

Former president Barack Obama turns 60 this week, and he’s planning to have a “big bash” at his Martha’s Vineyard home to celebrate the milestone, according to reports .

Advertisement

The Obamas bought an oceanfront estate on the Vineyard for $11.75 million in 2019. The 7,000-square-foot mansion has seven bedrooms, 8½ baths, and sits on 29 acres with plenty of breathtaking views.

According to the report in The Hill, guests to Obama’s birthday party will be asked to take a COVID-19 test before attending the soiree.

The party will also be held outside, and the Obamas plan to have a COVID coordinator on-site to ensure that proper protocols are being followed, according to Axios.

News of the party comes as nearby Cape Cod weathers the reverberations from a massive COVID outbreak following the Fourth of July. The CDC announced Friday that three-quarters of the cases analyzed from the Cape outbreak were of “breakthrough” variety, or occurring within vaccinated people, a finding that helped spur the agency to recommend wearing masks indoors again in certain cases. However, the island of Martha’s Vineyard has not seen a major uptick in the disease, with town-by-town data from the state last week showing fewer than 20 positive COVID tests over the past two weeks.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.