fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

On day of Jan. 6 hearing, McConnell and McCarthy were otherwise engaged

Updated August 2, 2021, 56 minutes ago
US Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) shakes hands with DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone on July 27 at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington after Fanone and other officers testified before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
US Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) shakes hands with DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone on July 27 at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington after Fanone and other officers testified before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.Chip Somodevilla/Getty

How extraordinarily self-serving. The top two congressional Republicans, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, turned a blind eye and a deaf ear on Tuesday and, according to reporters, were “too busy” to listen to the testimony of the police officers recounting the events of Jan. 6 (“Officers detail day of terror at Capitol,” Page A1, July 28).

Those same officers put their lives on the line and were beaten, tortured, chemically attacked, and tased by a mob incited by a sitting US president. The officers did this in the service of protecting those who then actively ignored them.

Advertisement

America should be disgusted.

Georgia Autorino

Eastham