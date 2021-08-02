On day of Jan. 6 hearing, McConnell and McCarthy were otherwise engaged

How extraordinarily self-serving. The top two congressional Republicans, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, turned a blind eye and a deaf ear on Tuesday and, according to reporters, were “too busy” to listen to the testimony of the police officers recounting the events of Jan. 6 (“Officers detail day of terror at Capitol,” Page A1, July 28).

Those same officers put their lives on the line and were beaten, tortured, chemically attacked, and tased by a mob incited by a sitting US president. The officers did this in the service of protecting those who then actively ignored them.