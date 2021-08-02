North End patio dining is a day-to-day nightmare

I want to invite Kathleen Joyce, head of the Boston Licensing Board, and other city officials who do not reside in the North End to come and live here for a week before they make any decisions about outdoor dining for next year (“Fed up with outdoor dining,” Metro, July 28). North End residents are more than fed up. The rules that govern outdoor dining do not work for all neighborhoods. The article does not mention issues of safety, sanitation, and licensing that are a consequence of outdoor dining.

On any given day, Hanover Street is clogged with delivery trucks, double-parked cars picking up food deliveries, and visitors pulling over to grab a “quick” cannoli or coffee. This blocks the way for emergency vehicles. At night, the sidewalks are clogged with visitors waiting to eat at one of the restaurants and waitstaff trying to maneuver through them to serve patrons on the patio. Residents can’t walk on the sidewalks. It’s almost impossible for wheelchairs to access any of the patio seating.