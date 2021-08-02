Arlington’s Miles Robinson and the Revolution’s Matt Turner were at their best in Gold Cup final

That served as a rehearsal for Robinson in central defense and Turner in goal as they made the difference for the US in capturing the CONCACAF Gold Cup title with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Mexico before a crowd of 61,514 in Las Vegas Sunday night. Robinson headed in a 117th-minute free kick and Turner completed his fourth successive shutout, stretching his streak to 414 shutout minutes.

Miles Robinson and Matt Turner did not face much of a test the first time they teamed up. Robinson scored his first international goal and Turner saved a penalty kick as the US took a 7-0 soccer victory over Trinidad & Tobago in a closed-door friendly match in Orlando, Fla., Jan. 31.

The US utilized mostly backups during the tournament, but Robinson and Turner were among those emerging as starting candidates.

Robinson, 24, the No. 2 pick in the 2017 MLS draft by Atlanta United, has been involved in the national team program since his days playing for the Boston Bolts club team and Arlington High School. Turner, 27, who played at Fairfield University, emerged on the national team scene after becoming a regular with the Revolution in 2019.

Robinson steadied the back line after Walker Zimmerman was injured in a 1-0 win over Canada (the Revolution’s Henry Kessler replaced Zimmerman on the roster). Robinson, a Globe All-Scholastic in basketball, proved effective in the air, and his anticipation and strength helped frustrate the Mexican attack.

Turner was named Best Goalkeeper, making several spectacular stops during the tournament — against Revolution teammate Tajon Buchanan in a 1-0 win over Canada, and on Mexico’s Rogelio Funes Mori. Buchanan, 22, earned the tournament Young Player Award.

Both Robinson and Turner appeared to gain confidence as the event progressed and were at their best in the final.

“I think we really put our head down and grinded out results throughout the tournament,” Robinson said. “It’s just a matter of this group being so confident with the ball, without the ball, and how we really stuck together like a family and I’m really excited for this group.”

Turner earned a call-up in 2019 but did not play for the US until the Trinidad & Tobago game. Then, Turner stopped a penalty attempt by Alvin Jones, who is becoming a reference point in US team lore; Jones scored the deciding goal as Trinidad & Tobago took a 2-1 victory to eliminate the US in 2018 World Cup qualifying, then was involved in a collision that injured Mexico’s Hirving Lozano, who was knocked out of the final five games of the Gold Cup.

During the second game of group play, Turner surrendered a penalty kick to Emmanuel Riviere in a 6-1 win over Martinique and in the semifinals faced a penalty in a 1-0 win over Qatar, Hasan Al-Haydos chipping the shot over the bar. In holding opponents to one goal in 660 minutes over six matches, Turner made excellent reflex saves, and also displayed improved distribution and positioning.

With most of the top US players skipping the tournament while performing for European clubs, the team gained momentum after a slow start in group play. By the final, the US established itself as solid defensively and resourceful offensively.

The US, which scored deciding goals in the 83d and 86th minutes in the elimination rounds, set up the decider in the final on a counterattack, as Mexico’s outside backs attempted to force the action in the late going.

“From halftime, we felt like we were in a really good position,” Turner said. “We felt like we were where we wanted to be. I think we might have given up a few too many chances, more than we would like. But fast-forward, it was 0-0, and we were asking questions.”