Brewers acquire veteran reliever John Axford from Blue Jays for $1 in cash considerations

Axford hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2018 and began this season as a studio analyst on the Blue Jays’ television broadcast crew. After pitching for Canada in an Olympic qualifier, Axford signed a minor league contract with the Blue Jays on June 24.

Reliever John Axford’s comeback attempt is taking a detour from Toronto to Milwaukee, where the veteran righthander started his major league career and had his greatest success.

He went 1-0 with an 0.84 ERA in nine relief appearances for the Blue Jays’ Triple-A Buffalo affiliate. Axford struck out 14 batters and allowed three walks and two hits in 10 2/3 innings. Opposing batters were hitting just .061 against him.

Although Major League Baseball’s trade deadline was Friday, this move was still allowable because Axford is a minor league player who wasn’t on anyone’s 40-man roster.

The 38-year-old Axford pitched for the Brewers from 2009-13 and set a team record by collecting 46 saves in 2011. During that 2011 season, Axford had a franchise-record 43 consecutive saves without a blown opportunity.

Axford collected 106 saves during his five-year stint in Milwaukee and ranks second to Dan Plesac (133) on the franchise’s career saves list.

He owns a career record of 38-34 with a 3.86 ERA and 144 saves in 543 games with Milwaukee, St. Louis (2013), Cleveland (2014), Pittsburgh (2014), Colorado (2015), Oakland (2016-17), Toronto (2018), and the Los Angeles Dodgers (2018).

Axford will wear No. 59, the number he wore during his previous stint with the Brewers. Bench coach Pat Murphy is switching his jersey number from 59 to 00.

The addition of Axford marks the NL Central-leading Brewers’ latest move to boost their bullpen. They acquired lefthander Daniel Norris from the Detroit Tigers and righthander John Curtiss from the Miami Marlins on Friday.

Rangers reshuffle roster, replace OF Dahl with Peters

Former All-Star outfielder David Dahl was designated for assignment Monday by the rebuilding Texas Rangers, who added DJ Peters to their roster after getting the outfielder on a waiver claim from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dahl hit .210 with four homers and 18 RBIs in his 63 games with the Rangers, who signed the 2019 National League All-Star for $2.7 million last winter. He was coming off right shoulder surgery then, and Colorado didn’t offer him a contract. The 27-year-old Dahl missed all of June for Texas with rib cage and upper back issues.

“We, over the past week, have really kind of defined where we are and where we’re going, and the opportunity to give at-bats to some of our young carry-forward pieces,” general manager Chris Young said. “I think we had determined that David is not going to be that moving forward and the decision was made to cut ties.”

The last-place Rangers before last week’s deadline traded All-Star slugger Joey Gallo, All-Star pitcher Kyle Gibson, and closer Ian Kennedy.

Third-year Rangers manager Chris Woodward said the move with Dahl was performance-based, along with the opportunity to add Peters.