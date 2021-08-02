Contentious testosterone issue surfaces in 200-meter race that features Mass. native Gabby Thomas

Namibia’s Christine Mboma broke the world under-20 record twice in the span of about eight hours at the Olympic Stadium en route to a berth in the final. In the semifinal, she charged past Thomas down the home stretch to finish second behind Elaine Thompson-Herah , the defending Olympic champion.

On Tuesday at 8:50 a.m. EDT, they’ll race against Massachusetts native Gabby Thomas , the Harvard-educated sprinter from Florence who earlier this year became the second-fastest woman ever in the 200.

Two 18-year-old Namibian runners threw track and field’s contentious testosterone issue back into the Olympic spotlight Monday when they blazed into the women’s 200-meter final in Tokyo just weeks after being barred from the 400-meter race.

Advertisement

Her teammate, Beatrice Masilingi, qualified a few minutes before making it through the first semifinal with a time of 22.40 seconds. Masilingi’s time was her second personal best of the day having already posted a PB of 22.63 seconds in the opening round.

Relative unknowns on the international track circuit before this year, Mboma and Masilingi will now be part of a star-studded lineup in Tuesday’s final. It will include Thompson-Herah and another Jamaican, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who are coming off a gold-silver finish in the 100 meters. Shaunae Miller-Uibo will be there, trying to add the 200 title to the 400 she won in Rio.

And Thomas qualified too, though she had to wait for one of the wild-card spots after Mboma powered past her in their semi and put her back in third.

Mboma and teammate aren’t allowed to run in the 400 — their favored event — after tests ordered by track governing body World Athletics found they had high natural testosterone. That meant they fell under the same regulations that have sidelined double Olympic champion Caster Semenya of South Africa in the 800 meters.

Advertisement

But the testosterone rules apply only to races between 400 and the mile, allowing Mboma and Masilingi a chance at the 200 in Tokyo.

Raven Saunders said protest had been planned ahead

Raven Saunders, the American shot-putter who delivered the first political demonstration on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics when she raised her arms and crossed them in the shape of an X shortly after receiving her silver medal, said that American athletes have been planning their protest in defiance of International Olympic Committee regulations for several weeks.

In an interview Monday night, Saunders said the planning took place over a group text message with athletes in multiple sports. The group decided that the X would be their symbol and that it represents unity with oppressed people.

She made the gesture as the ceremony concluded, during a session for photographers after the medals were handed out and the Chinese national anthem had been played for the winner, Gong Lijiao.

As Saunders left, she told reporters that her act was “for oppressed people.”

“I wanted to be respectful of the national anthem being played,” Saunders said.

Valarie Allman captures discus gold

The path to Valarie Allman’s gold medal — the first for the US track and field team at Olympic Stadium — started with, of all things, a plate of spaghetti.

That promise of pasta from her high school team was enough to lure her into the discus and to the point she reached on a rainy night at the Tokyo Games: A breakthrough — and a much-needed gold medal for the United States.

Advertisement

Allman opened the final with a throw of 68.98 meters (226 feet, 3 inches) and then waited through an hour-long delay and around 50 throws by her competition. But nobody could pass her.

“To be here, to be in this moment, feels so surreal,” Allman said.

Sifan Hissan proves indefatigable in winning 5,000 on the heels of her fall and victory in 1,500 heat

Sifan Hassan scored two remarkable victories on the Olympic track Monday. Her gold-medal run in the women’s 5,000 meters came a mere 11 hours after she picked herself up from a scary fall on the final lap of her 1,500-meter heat to not only finish that race — but win it, as well.

Those two wins kept Hassan, the Ethiopian-born 28-year-old who now competes for the Netherlands, very much in the mix for not one, not two, but three medals — in the 1,500, the 5,000, and the 10,000.

It’s a never-before-attempted Olympic journey that will require six races over eight days. It’s a journey most thought would be impossible even before the sort of fall that can take even the heartiest of runners off the track.

“To come back [11] hours after that, and to run the race,” said silver medalist Hellen Obiri of Kenya, “and you can see that she’s great.”

The 1,500-meter heat should have been a no-fuss warmup for Hassan’s main event later in the day. Running from the back, as is her preference, she was gearing up to make her move as the phalanx of 15 runners approached the start of the final lap.

Advertisement

But Kenya’s Edinah Jebitok stumbled and tumbled to the ground just in front of her. Hassan tried to save things by hurdling over her fallen opponent, but instead tripped and did half a barrel roll.

In the span of two seconds, she was up again. What came next was one of the most remarkable 60-second laps in racing, as Hassan moved from the back of the pack, picking off runner after runner. All she needed to advance was a top-six finish. She ended up taking first.

“She closed in a 60-second lap with a fall, so she probably ran about a 55,” Canada’s 5,000-meter runner Andrea Seccafien said. “So, yeah, she’s on another level for sure.”

She lingered in the back in the 5,000, then the middle of the pack for the first 11 laps on a track still soaked by an earlier rainstorm. She kicked things in with about 250 meters left. She won the race going away, in 14 minutes, 36.79 seconds — a pedestrian time for her, but amazing considering the circumstances.



