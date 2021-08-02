At first or in the outfield, Kyle Schwarber could bring life to an out of sorts Red Sox offense

Since the All-Star break, the Red Sox are averaging 4.1 runs per game (21st in MLB) with a .242 average (18th), .306 OBP (23rd), and .432 slugging mark (14th). The team has seen a significant rise in strikeouts, particularly with runners in scoring position.

Yet if Schwarber doesn’t take to first base when he returns from the injured list, that skeptical view overlooks his potential upgrade to both an outfield and offense that have been sputtering.

On the surface, the acquisition of Kyle Schwarber seemed like a round peg in a square hole. With the Red Sox getting woeful production at first base, they acquired an outfielder with no experience at the position.

Since the break, 27.5 percent of the team’s plate appearances with runners on second and/or third have ended in a punchout – a massive jump from the 22.0 percent strikeout rate in such situations in the first half. The strikeout surge helps explain the cluster of squandered rallies, such as back-to-back strikeouts with the bases loaded in Saturday’s 9-5 loss to the Rays. Over the team’s four-game losing streak, Sox hitters are 4 for 32 (.125) with four walks and 12 strikeouts with runners in scoring position.

“When we control the strike zone, we’re good. When we don’t, we get into trouble,” manager Alex Cora said after Sunday night’s loss to the Rays. “Offensively, it’s been weird the last few days. A lot of traffic but not being able to cash in. That’s something that’s been going on for a while, right?

“We need to do a better job of controlling the strike zone in certain situations.”

Even if Schwarber is limited to the outfield and DH, there may be considerable value in realigning the outfield. The Sox’ primary outfielders have been particularly dismal of late, hitting .205 (28th) with a .268 OBP (27th) and .380 slugging percentage (22nd) since the break.

Alex Verdugo has posted below-average numbers since late April (.256 average, .710 OPS since April 28). Hunter Renfroe has seen his production drop off since the start of July (.207/.276/.402). Jarren Duran is hitting .150 with a .486 OPS and 39.5 percent strikeout rate in his first half-month in the big leagues.

Wherever he ends up playing, so long as he can perform at anything close to his pre-injury levels, Schwarber – who is hitting .253 this year with a .340 OBP, .570 slugging mark (eighth in MLB), and 25 homers (eighth) – should help.

“We were good erring on the side of having too many good players, even if a lot of them might end up playing the same position,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said on Friday.

Casas keeps crushing

Red Sox minor leaguer Triston Casas, ranked the No. 22 prospect in the game by Baseball America, continued his strong run in the Olympics. Though Team USA fell in 10 innings to Japan, 7-6, Casas delivered an impressive performance.

The first baseman – currently on hiatus from the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs – went 2 for 3 with his second homer in as many games (a three-run shot that put Team USA ahead at the time, 6-3), a double, and a walk. Both the homer and double were to the opposite field, highlighting the ability by Casas to generate all-fields power that serves as a hallmark of his promise.

In three Olympic games, he’s 4 for 13 with two homers, a double, a walk, and three strikeouts. The 21-year-old has driven in six runs, most on Team USA.

Power outage for Vázquez

From 2014-18, Christian Vázquez hit 10 homers in 999 plate appearances, developing a reputation as a contact hitter who sprayed the ball. In 2019-20, he defied that reputation, slugging 30 homers in 710 plate appearances over the two seasons while hitting .278/.327/.472.

This season, Vázquez is hitting .255/.305/.343 with just four homers in 348 plate appearances. He hasn’t homered since June 27. Cora believes that Vázquez has been trying to force power this year – he has a career-high fly ball rate and career-low ground ball rate – in a way that has limited his production.

“In ‘19, if you look at his career, people have career years. And I think as far as the power numbers, it was a career year,” said Cora. “When you start chasing power, sometimes there’s a lot of empty fly balls. When Christian is going well, he’s hitting line drives over the place and sometimes he’ll hit the ball out of the ballpark. He’s not having a bad season. … He has put some good at-bats, but sometimes we have to decide who we want to be. And I do believe Christian Vázquez is a good big league hitter that can hit for average, can drive in runs, and can hit for occasional power.”

Major League Baseball de-juiced the ball this year, something that Cora believes has suppressed Vázquez’s power numbers and made him more valuable when hitting line drives than fly balls.

“It’s a different game now, and you see it. We see it,” said Cora. “Hopefully he can stay short to the ball, go the other way, and become the hitter that we like. And he likes it, too.”

Gonzalez on the mend

Utility man Marwin Gonzalez, out since July 11 with a hamstring injury, was scheduled to work out with the team in Detroit on Monday and is likely to be active on Tuesday for the start of the Tigers series. Gonzalez was 2 for 6 with a homer, a walk, and a strikeout in two rehab games with Triple-A Worcester over the weekend … Kiké Hernández, who left Sunday night’s game in the ninth inning with a bruised side, is expected to be fine for the Tigers series.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.