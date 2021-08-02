Monday, Aug. 2, at the Olympics

In addition, Bay State native Gabby Thomas easily advanced to the semifinals of the 200 meters, while Peabody’s Heather MacLean cruised through the first round of the women’s 1,500 meters, taking fifth in her heat and just missing her personal best.

Italian Marcell Jacobs won the men’s 100-meter dash with a time of 9.8 seconds, while a pair of high jumpers — Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy and Mutaz Barshim of Qatar agreed to share the gold medal.

Track and field and swimming were in the spotlight Sunday.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico won the gold medal in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, posting a time of 12.37 seconds, while holding off Team USA’s Keni Harrison. And American JuVaughn Harrison fell short of the medal stand in the men’s long jump, finishing in fifth place.

Advertisement

In the pool, Caeleb Dressel took home gold in the 50 freestyle and the 4x100 medley relay, continuing a dominant run of success.

Here’s what’s on deck for Monday:

Baseball: Team USA will face Japan in a matchup against the top two teams in the tournament. The winner will advance one step closer to the medal games, while the loser will fall into the elimination bracket. Watch at 6 a.m. Monday on NBCSN.

Track and field: Rai Benjamin, a first-time Olympian, is a contender in men’s 400-meter hurdles. The US team is aiming for a third straight gold in the women’s long jump — Brittney Reese won it in London in 2012 and she’s back for more; Tara Davis is also a contender. Plus, catch Allyson Felix (women’s 400), Noah Lyles (men’s 200), and Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad (women’s 400 hurdles) in qualifying beginning at 8 p.m. on NBC and CNBC.

Men’s basketball: The Americans will look to continue their hot run behind Jayson Tatum when they face Spain at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday on Peacock.

Advertisement

Gymnastics: Suni Lee will compete in balance beam after earning bronze in the uneven bars, and Americans Brody Malone and Sam Mikulak will try for medals in the men’s horizontal bar beginning at 4 a.m. Tuesday on Peacock.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.