Monday’s Patriots QB watch: Mac Jones is looking sharp, on and off the field

Jones turned in what by all accounts was a spot-on impersonation of Newton during the club’s annual rookie skits, performed to entertain the veteran players and coaches.

FOXBOROUGH — Cam Newton has made quite an impression on Mac Jones since the latter was drafted by the Patriots in the first round in April.

“Mac, he came in dressed as Cam. He had the big hat on, he had the scarf on, came in, saying Cam’s slogans, different things like that,” defensive back Jalen Mills revealed Monday. “It was real funny to see him get out of character.”

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan said it was “dope.”

“This is my fifth year in the league, and that’s probably the best rookie impersonation I’ve ever seen,” said McMillan. “I give him kudos for that.

“It was spot-on about everything that Cam does, how he dresses. He came in with a suitcase. You know, Cam’s swagged up to the floor, man, so [Jones] came in and he kind of jumped out of his comfort zone, too. Mac’s kind of a chill guy, relaxed and kicked back, and he came acting like Cam. It was dope.’’

Jones was back on center stage Monday morning for the fifth day of training camp, and he again was a sharp-dressed man. Or at least a sharp-dressed passer.

Jones completed 21 of 28 passes (unofficially) during competitive team drills, including a 16-of-21 performance in 11-on-11 work.

The highlight play of Jones’s day — and the entire camp — was a deep completion (let’s say 45ish yards) to Isaiah Zuber, who showed good concentration in the end zone against the tight double coverage of Dee Virgin and D’Angelo Ross.

Jones received the majority of the reps because he was given an extra period toward the end of practice that normally would have belonged to Brian Hoyer.

His final work came deep in the red zone, where he went 1 of 3. He missed on end zone fades to Jonnu Smith (good coverage from Adrian Phillips) and Nelson Agholor (J.C. Jackson got a hand in there) sandwiched by a touchdown bullet to Jakobi Meyers.

Newton was 14 of 21 overall and 9 of 14 in full-team drills. He was intercepted by Ja’Whaun Bentley during seven-on-sevens and struggled in a late 11-on-11 period when he hit on just 3 of 7. During that series, he had a pass tipped at the line (either Kyle Van Noy or Lawrence Guy), a drop (Sony Michel), a breakup in coverage (McMillan), and an overthrow (Smith was wide open).

He had a strong red zone period (3 of 3) that included two nice tosses to Meyers and an on-target in cut to Kristian Wilkerson.

Hoyer finished his day 5 of 5 in competitive action, while Jake Dolegala didn’t get any reps during the team periods.

