NBA free agency live updates: Celtics losing confidence in re-signing Evan Fournier

The NBA’s free-agency period begins at 6 p.m. EDT on Monday.
We’ll be tracking the latest moves around the league, including what the Celtics might do.
Sunday
Celtics losing confidence in signing Evan Fournier
From Globe reporter Adam Himmelsbach:
“The Celtics are losing confidence in their ability to re-sign veteran wing Evan Fournier.
The Celtics acquired Fournier from the Magic in exchange for two second-round picks in March. The move was completed to bolster Boston’s playoff push, and because it would give the Celtics the ability to sign Fournier to a long-term deal this summer despite being over the salary cap since they would hold his Bird Rights.”
Advertisement
Kawhi Leonard to become unrestricted free agent
Yahoo Sports is reporting that Kawhi Leonard will turn down his player option worth $36 million and become an unrestricted free agent.
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is expected to decline his $36 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell @YahooSports.— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 1, 2021
ESPN is reporting, however, that Leonard is expected to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers, and just plans to negotiate a new deal.
Kawhi Leonard has declined his $36M player option for next season and becomes a free agent, per source. Now, the expectation is that Leonard will negotiate a new deal to stay with Clippers. @ChrisBHaynes first on declining option.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 1, 2021
Chris Paul to become unrestricted free agent
Multiple outlets are reporting that Suns star Chris Paul will decline his player option for next season and will become a free agent.
Phoenix Suns’ Chris Paul is declining his $44.2 million player option for the 2021-22 season and becoming an unrestricted free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2021
Heat looking to sign Kyle Lowry
ESPN is reporting that the Heat are looking to add the Raptors’ Kyle Lowry in a sign-and-trade situation.
Lowry's long been intrigued with joining Heat star Jimmy Butler and the Miami organization, and now Miami's maneuvered to have two key elements of a possible sign-and-trade package – Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa -- to offer Raptors once talks can ensue at 6 PM, per sources. https://t.co/MrpMhhB7aJ— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021
Boston has eyes on Jeff Green
The Celtics want a key bench piece, according to Adam Himmelsbach, and the way to do it will be through a mid-level exception:
“According to a league source, the Celtics prefer to pursue a player with extensive experience and are focused on adding size and shooting. Forward Jeff Green is believed to be a primary target. Green played for the Celtics from 2011-2015, including a season and a half with Brad Stevens as his head coach.”
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.