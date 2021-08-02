NBA free agency live updates: Celtics losing confidence in re-signing Evan Fournier

We’ll be tracking the latest moves around the league, including what the Celtics might do.

Sunday

Celtics losing confidence in signing Evan Fournier

From Globe reporter Adam Himmelsbach:

“The Celtics are losing confidence in their ability to re-sign veteran wing Evan Fournier.

The Celtics acquired Fournier from the Magic in exchange for two second-round picks in March. The move was completed to bolster Boston’s playoff push, and because it would give the Celtics the ability to sign Fournier to a long-term deal this summer despite being over the salary cap since they would hold his Bird Rights.”

Advertisement

Read more here.

Kawhi Leonard to become unrestricted free agent

Yahoo Sports is reporting that Kawhi Leonard will turn down his player option worth $36 million and become an unrestricted free agent.

ESPN is reporting, however, that Leonard is expected to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers, and just plans to negotiate a new deal.

Chris Paul to become unrestricted free agent

Multiple outlets are reporting that Suns star Chris Paul will decline his player option for next season and will become a free agent.

Heat looking to sign Kyle Lowry

ESPN is reporting that the Heat are looking to add the Raptors’ Kyle Lowry in a sign-and-trade situation.

Boston has eyes on Jeff Green

The Celtics want a key bench piece, according to Adam Himmelsbach, and the way to do it will be through a mid-level exception:

“According to a league source, the Celtics prefer to pursue a player with extensive experience and are focused on adding size and shooting. Forward Jeff Green is believed to be a primary target. Green played for the Celtics from 2011-2015, including a season and a half with Brad Stevens as his head coach.”

Read more here.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.