Poland grants visa to Belarusian sprinter

The current standoff apparently began after Tsimanouskaya criticized how officials were managing her team — setting off a massive backlash in state-run media back home, where authorities relentlessly crack down on government critics. The runner said on her Instagram account that she was put in the 4x400 relay even though she has never raced in the event.

An activist group that is helping athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya told The Associated Press that it bought her a plane ticket to Warsaw for the coming days.

Poland granted a visa Monday to a Belarusian Olympic sprinter who said she feared for her safety and that her team’s officials tried to force her to fly home, where the autocratic government was accused of diverting a flight to arrest a dissident journalist.

The runner was then apparently hustled to the airport but refused to board a flight for Istanbul and instead approached police for help.

Biles will perform in balance beam

Simone Biles is back. The 2016 Olympic gymnastics champion will return to competition in the balance beam final on Tuesday, a little over a week after stepping away from the meet to focus on her mental health.

The 24-year-old Biles won bronze on beam in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and qualified for the eight-woman final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the first weekend of the Games.

For first time, a transgender athlete wins a medal

For the first time, an openly transgender or nonbinary athlete will win a medal in the Olympics, with Canada’s Quinn writing that it’s “sad knowing there were Olympians before me unable to live their truth because of the world.”

After beating the United States, Quinn and the Canadian soccer team will play Sweden in the gold medal round, assuring them of finishing with at least a silver. Quinn had not yet come out when the midfielder and team won bronze in 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

“[I’m] getting messages from young people saying they’ve never seen a trans person in sports before,” Quinn told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. after the 1-0 victory. “Athletics is the most exciting part of my life. . . . If I can allow kids to play the sports they love, that’s my legacy and that’s what I’m here for.”

Laurel Hubbard, a New Zealand weightlifter, was considered a medal contender and the first transgender competitor in individual sports but did not complete any of the first three lifts in the 87-kilogram competition Monday.

US baseball team falls to Japan

Brandon Dickson, a 36-year-old nine seasons removed from the major leagues, was the first out of the bullpen and the first to stumble.

Edwin Jackson, a 37-year-old released by five big league teams, was the last.

Four of seven US relievers combined to give up five runs as the United States blew a three-run lead in a 7-6 loss to Japan on Monday night that pushed the Americans within a loss of Olympic elimination.

“We played a good game tonight,” US manager Mike Scioscia said. “There were some things that got away from us on the mound.”

Japan overcame a short outing by Masahiro Tanaka. Yuki Yanagita tied it 6-6 with an RBI grounder in the ninth off Scott McGough and Fukuoka teammate Takuya Kai hit a winning single in the 10th against Jackson (0-1) that put the hosts in the semifinals.

Four pitchers combined for 5⅓ innings of one-hit scoreless relief. The only blemish against Japan’s bullpen was Red Sox prospect Triston Casas’s second homer of the tournament, a three-run drive in the third. That put the US ahead, 6-3, against Koyo Aoyogi, who gave up five hits in one inning.

US women’s volleyball claims five-set win over Italy in preliminary stage

Two key starters have gone down with ankle injuries, an assistant coach spent two weeks in quarantine as a close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and the Americans dealt with a straight-set loss to the team known as the Russia Olympic Committee.

But after finishing the preliminary stage with a tense, five-set win over Italy on Monday despite setter Jordyn Poulter joining star Jordan Thompson on the sideline with a rolled right ankle, the US women’s volleyball team heads into the quarterfinals in good form.

US men lose to Germany in beach volleyball

Jake Gibb and substitute teammate Tri Bourne lost to Germany on Monday night in the beach volleyball round of 16, ending their shotgun partnership after just two weeks.

Bourne was a last-minute swap after Gibb’s original partner, Taylor Crabb, tested positive for COVID-19 when he arrived in Japan. The pair had just three practices before their first match, but they made it out of pool play with a 2-1 record.

Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler beat Bourne and Gibb, 17-21, 21-15, 15-11, to advance to the quarterfinals.

After the match, the 45-year-old Gibb said he was retiring. “I’m done,” Gibb said. “I’m going to go home and play some AVP tournaments. I’m going to go coach my kids’ soccer games.”

