Quentin Hillsman resigns as Syracuse women’s basketball coach amid allegations of misconduct

Syracuse announced Monday women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman resigned, a little more than a month after a number of players accused him of improper behavior that included unwanted physical contact and bullying. Less than a month after Syracuse’s loss to Connecticut in this year’s NCAA tournament, 11 players had left the program, the most of any Division I women’s or men’s program. Kamilla Cardoso , the ACC rookie of the year, and Kiara Lewis , the team’s leading scorer, were among the players who left. Only three of the players who left were seniors taking advantage of a temporary extension of eligibility that has been granted by the NCAA amid the coronavirus pandemic. The other eight had more than one year of eligibility remaining. “Coach Hillsman and I agreed that parting ways is in the best interest of the University, the program and our student-athletes,” Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said in a statement. In late June, the Athletic reported a litany of allegations against Hillsman after speaking with nine former Syracuse players and 19 others, including team managers and staff members. Per the report, the players and others accused Hillsman of “regularly threatening players verbally, sometimes using vulgar language; making players uncomfortable by kissing their foreheads; hiring a staff member previously accused of sexual harassment who made players and managers uncomfortable; and refusing players’ requests for water after running punishing sprints.” After the Athletic report, Wildhack announced that the school had partnered with an outside law firm to investigate the women’s basketball program. He said in the statement Monday that the review is ongoing. Syracuse hired Hillsman in 2006, and he transformed what had been a middling program into a national contender. Of the Orange’s 12 all-time NCAA tournament appearances, nine took place under Hillsman’s watch, including a run to the national championship game in 2016, the Orange’s only trip past the second round of the tournament. But there were signs of trouble well before the Athletic report earlier this year. In 2011, a former Syracuse player named Lynnae Lampkins filed a Title IX sexual harassment complaint against Hillsman with the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. She accused Hillsman of inappropriate texting and touching. “I left the team because I couldn’t be around him,” Lampkins told USA Today at the time. “He would slap butts and chest bump, and I was very uncomfortable with that.” Hillsman denied the allegations at that time. Syracuse’s players told The Athletic that Hillsman’s ego grew after the 2016 run to the national title game and that he stopped caring about their well-being. Some of them also said they tried to warn school officials about Hillsman’s contact, only to be met with silence.

Alabama coach Nick Saban will make $11.5 million in the final year under a new eight-year contract that’s worth at least $84.8 million. The university released details Monday of Saban’s previously announced deal, after the board of trustees’ compensation committee formally approved it. Saban, who has won a record seven national championships, is set to make $8.7 million this year with annual raises of $400,000. That includes a $275,000 base salary and $8.425 million in personal service, or talent, fees. Saban, who turns 70 on Oct. 31, also can receive an $800,000 completion bonus each Feb. 28 through 2026 totaling up to $4 million. His pay, not counting bonuses, in 2028-29 would be $11.5 million. Saban was scheduled to make $9.3 million last year, which kept him as college football’s highest-paid coach, according to USA Today’s database of college football salaries. LSU’s Ed Orgeron, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh also topped $8 million, according to the database . . . Quinn Ewers, considered the top quarterback prospect in the class of 2022, said he is skipping his senior year of high school at Southlake Carroll High outside of Dallas, Texas, and plans to enroll at Ohio State for the upcoming semester after completing the necessary coursework to graduate high school. In a Twitter post, the five-star recruit said his decision was influenced by Texas rules which prohibit high school athletes from earning money from endorsement and sponsorship deals. Last month, the NCAA lifted its long-time ban on athletes being compensated for their names, images and likenesses.

Advertisement

Hockey

Blackhawks pledge transparency in investigation

The Chicago Blackhawks are pledging to release the findings of an independent investigation into allegations that a then-assistant coach sexually assaulted two players in 2010. President of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman confirmed CEO Danny Wirtz informed Blackhawks employees in a memo that the team will share the results of former federal prosecutor Reid Schar’s investigation and implement changes to address any shortcomings. “I think Danny was very clear on the direction the organization’s taking,” Bowman said during a video call with reporters. “Danny said it pretty clearly there that this independent review is going to be something that we’ll share results with our employees, our partners, our fans and whatnot. I intend to cooperate fully with the investigation like I said last time we met.” Bowman and other team executives were in a meeting about the allegations against Brad Aldrich in 2010 but nothing was reported at the time to the NHL or the police. He and coach Joel Quenneville, who was reportedly not at that meeting, have each said they will cooperate. The investigation came after two lawsuits against the team, the first alleging sexual assault by Aldrich, then a video coach for the Blackhawks, during the team’s run to the 2010 Stanley Cup title, and the second was filed by a former student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Jenson Brooksby wins first-round match at Citi Open

Jenson Brooksby grabbed the last six points of the opening set and went on to beat Kevin Anderson 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the first round of the Citi Open, two weeks after losing to the two-time Grand Slam runner-up in an ATP final Brooksby, a 20-year-old from Sacramento, Calif., was oh-so-close to dropping the first set at the hard-court tuneup for the US Open. He faced a set point while serving down 6-5, but Anderson put a backhand into the net. Then Anderson’s 113 mph ace — one of his 11 aces on the 80-degree afternoon — provided him with a 4-1 edge in the tiebreaker. But the 35-year-old South African wouldn’t take another point in that set. Brooksby used drop shots to collect a couple of points and was helped by some misses by Anderson, including an unforced error on a backhand that closed a 14-stroke exchange to end the set. On July 18, Anderson, who has been ranked as high as No. 5 and was a finalist at the 2017 US Open and Wimbledon in 2018, topped Brooksby in straight sets to win a grass-court title at Newport, R.I. In other early Day 1 results, Andreas Seppi advanced to a matchup against No. 2 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime by beating Yusatka Uchiyama 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, Daniel Elahi Galan eliminated Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-3 and Ricardas Berankis defeated qualifier Mitchell Krueger 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Advertisement



