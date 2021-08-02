Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the Olympics

In other action, Sifan Hassan scored two remarkable victories on the Olympic track: Her gold-medal run in the women’s 5,000 meters came a mere 11 hours after she picked herself up from a scary fall on the final lap of her 1,500-meter heat to not only finish that race, but win it, as well.

The US women set the pace for much of the day. Valarie Allman’s victory in the discus gave the United States its first track and field gold. The US women’s volleyball team finished the preliminary stage with a tense, five-set win over Italy, despite setter Jordyn Poulter joining star Jordan Thompson on the sideline with a rolled right ankle. And with 22 points, reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson led the US women’s basketball team to a win over France to finish first in Group B.

Advertisement

And on the diamond, Red Sox prospect Triston Casas hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the fifth inning to give the United States a 6-3 lead over Japan, but it wasn’t enough, as the Americans suffered a 7-6 loss to fall into the loser’s bracket.

Here’s what’s on deck for Tuesday:

Golf: World No. 1 Nelly Korda will be joined by Danielle Kang (No. 5), Lexi Thompson (No. 9), and sister Jessica Korda (No. 13) on Team USA in the women’s individual tournament. The first round begins 6:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday (Golf Channel).

Track and field: The world record will be on watch as Americans Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, and Anna Cockrell compete in the 400-meter hurdles finals (11:30 p.m. Tuesday, NBC). Muhammad edged McLaughlin for gold at the 2019 World Championships to earn the world record; McLaughlin broke it at the Olympic Trials in Jun. Cockrell, the NCAA champion in the 400m and 100m hurdles, will likely need a personal best to make the medal stand.

Advertisement

Skateboarding: One of the newest Olympic sports resumes its schedule with the park competition. This will resemble the skateparks you’re familiar with, complete with bowls and ramps. The women’s final will air on CNBC beginning at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Women’s volleyball: Despite losing two key starters, the US women’s volleyball team is pushing toward its first gold medal in the sport. Next up: A quarterfinal matchup vs. the Dominican Republic on Wednesday at midnight.

Women’s basketball: The United States will take on Australia in the quarterfinals at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday (USA Network).

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac. Kris Rhim can be reached at kris.rhim@globe.com.