Offscreen and unseen, but playing key roles

The topic of yesterday’s column was the number of vivid supporting characters in TV history who deserved but did not receive their own spinoff series. There’s another category worth talking about: supporting characters who become highly visible by dint of their invisibility.

Carol Ann Susi voiced the unseen Mrs. Wolowitz on "The Big Bang Theory." When Susi died in 2014 the show devoted a story line to Mrs. Wolowitz’s passing.

That is to say, recurring characters who evolve into fixtures in a TV series while remaining off screen. Unseen but sometimes heard, they are both a presence and an absence, and while they’re seldom central to the story line of any given episode, we viewers come to look forward to their non-appearances.

Think of Vera, Norm Peterson’s wife, on “Cheers.” Or disembodied, mysterious Charlie, issuing crime-fighting assignments, godlike, over a speakerphone in “Charlie’s Angels.” Or bibulous Carlton the Doorman from “Rhoda.”

(A sub-category would be figures whom we only partly see, such as Wilson from “Home Improvement.’’ A running gag on the series was that we never saw Wilson’s full face, obscured by a wooden fence as he imparted sage advice to Tim Taylor.)

Sometimes, the contours of the characters we do see are fleshed out by their relationships with unseen ones.

For example, on “Frasier,’’ every time Niles Crane talked about Maris, his impossibly dainty and finicky wife, we got a window into their bizarre marriage and Niles’s general haplessness. In one episode, Niles said that when her wine club paid a visit to a vineyard, Maris “had the honor of being first into the stomping vat. You can imagine her humiliation when she danced herself into a barefoot fury and was unable to break even a single grape.”

Dainty was not a word you’d use to describe Mrs. Wolowitz in CBS’s long-running “The Big Bang Theory.” Debbie Wolowitz had a voice like a rusty forghorn, supplied by the late Carol Ann Susi. Season after season, we didn’t see Mrs. Wolowitz, but we certainly heard her.

She was a constant source of aggravation to her ostensibly adult son, Howard (Simon Helberg). The high-volume exchanges between Howard and Mrs. Wolowitz became a regular feature of the series, illustrating not just Howard’s frustration with his mother (”You’re ruining my life!”) but also what a case of arrested development he was, remaining dependent on her in some ways.

Mrs. Wolowitz bellowed demands and queries from another room (”Howard, get the door!’’ “Who’s on the phone?’’), confided embarrassing details from the bathroom at the top of her lungs, and pestered him with questions (”Howard, what happened to the Oreos I left on the counter?” His reply: “I haven’t seen your Oreos! Just take your bath without them!”). Privacy was an alien concept to Mrs. Wolowitz. “Let me know when you’re done canoodling,” she hollered when Howard was in his bedroom with Bernadette (Melissa Rauch). “Mommy needs a foot rub.”

The character had such an impact that after Susi died in 2014, “The Big Bang Theory” devoted a story line to Mrs. Wolowitz’s passing, and a small picture of Susi was placed on the refrigerator in Leonard and Sheldon’s kitchen. There it remained in subsequent episodes.









