Airline starts New York-to-Boston seaplane flights

Travelers between New York and Boston tired of the time-consuming hassles of crowded airports and commercial airline flights now have a more convenient, albeit pricey, alternative.

Tailwind Air on Tuesday started direct nonstop seaplane service between Manhattan and Boston Harbor.

The flights on eight-passenger aircraft between the New York Skyport on the East River and a floating dock in Boston Harbor take about 75 minutes. In Boston, a water taxi shuttles clients on a seven-minute trip to the South Boston waterfront.