French drug giant Sanofi buys Lexington’s Translate Bio for $3.2b

Sanofi, which formed a partnership with Translate Bio in 2018 to work on mRNA vaccines, said Wednesday it will pay $38 a share for the biotech. The boards of directors of both publicly traded firms unanimously approved the deal.

Sanofi is buying its Lexington messenger RNA partner Translate Bio for $3.2 billion as the French drug giant ― one of the world’s biggest vaccine makers but a straggler in the coronavirus vaccine race ― bets on the technology behind the first two COVID-19 vaccines cleared in the US.

The price represented a 30 percent premium on Translate Bio’s closing price Monday on the Nasdaq exchange. But analysts said the deal could be a bargain if mRNA, the technology underlying the COVID-19 vaccines made by New York-based Pfizer and Cambridge-based Moderna, is effective in vaccines against other diseases and in drugs to treat illnesses.

“Our goal is to unlock the potential of mRNA in other strategic areas such as immunology, oncology and rare diseases in addition to vaccines,” Sanofi chief executive Paul Hudson said in a statement.

Translate Bio’s share price was up nearly 30 percent Tuesday morning.

Sanofi and Translate Bio have been working on another mRNA vaccine for COVID-19, with early-stage clinical results expected in the next couple of months, and a seasonal flu vaccine, with early-stage results expected by the end of the year.

Translate Bio also has an early-stage pipeline for mRNA drugs to treat cystic fibrosis and other rare pulmonary diseases.

Sanofi has historically been one of the world’s four largest vaccine makers, along with GSK, Merck, and Pfizer. But Pfizer was the only one of the four to get a coronavirus vaccine cleared for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration, a two-shot vaccine that was authorized on Dec. 11.

Moderna, an upstart biotech founded in 2010, received the second emergency use authorization a week later for a similar two-shot vaccine. Both were the first mRNA vaccines deployed. Johnson & Johnson won FDA authorization in February for a third vaccine that requires only a single shot and uses different technology.

Traditional vaccines carry a dead or weakened virus into the body to stimulate an immune response, but mRNA vaccines use custom-made messenger molecules that tell cells to create a viral protein. In the case of COVID-19, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines instruct cells to create the distinctive spike protein on the surface of the coronavirus. Once that happens, the body’s immune system generates antibodies that fend off the disease if the recipient is exposed to the virus.

After the spectacular success of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Sanofi announced on June 29 that it will invest more than $475 million a year to develop mRNA vaccines against other diseases, and much of the work will be done in Cambridge.

Sanofi is creating a vaccines mRNA Center of Excellence that will employ 400 people in Cambridge and Lyon, France. The French pharmaceutical firm, which has about 4,200 employees in Massachusetts, declined to say how many will work in Cambridge at the center. But Sanofi hopes to have at least six potential vaccines to test in clinical trials by 2025 against a range of diseases.

















