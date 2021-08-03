Ginkgo Bioworks adds CEO of Vertex to its board of directors

The chief executive of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, one of the largest biotech employers in Massachusetts, plans to join the board of directors at Ginkgo Bioworks, a prominent life-sciences startup preparing to go public.

Ginkgo said on Tuesday that Reshma Kewalramani would join its board once it merges with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company.

“I am excited to join Ginkgo’s board of directors at such a pivotal time,” said Kewalramani, in a press release. “I am particularly excited by the company’s broad platform, which holds the potential to meaningfully transform multiple fields from agriculture to energy to life sciences.”