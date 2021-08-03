Here’s which mobile carrier has the fastest wireless network around Boston

As the big three mobile carriers scramble to upgrade their wireless networks around Boston to faster 5G technology, consumers should be seeing immediate benefits, research firm Rootmetrics said in its latest report.

Verizon had the best overall network in the metro area for the first half of 2021, Rootmetrics said, the same as last year. AT&T ranked second and T-Mobile third in the company’s tests, which measure upload and download speeds, availability, and performance while making calls and texting.

Verizon had the fastest average download speed at 77.2 megabits per second in the Boston area. That’s fast enough to download an album of music in a few seconds or a digital episode of a television show in under a minute. Verizon’s average improved 52 percent from Rootmetrics tests in the second half of 2020.