Oil drops again across China due to the Delta variant

West Texas Intermediate was 0.3 percent lower after slumping on Monday by the most in two weeks. The highly infectious variant is forcing governments to reimpose or extend curbs. Across China, the region’s no. 1 crude market, residents in Beijing were advised not the leave the capital, while flights were canceled, and some cities and townships have been sealed by local authorities.

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a second day as investors weighed the risk to consumption posed by the spread of the delta coronavirus variant, including in the key market of China, where officials are battling an uptick in cases.

In Indonesia, the biggest gasoline importer in Asia, restrictions have been extended in some regions until Aug. 9, President Joko Widodo said late on Monday. Even before that decision, the impact on energy demand was clear as imports of motor fuel fell by about a quarter, while local usage dwindled.

Crude rallied strongly in the first half as the roll-out of vaccines allowed major economies to reopen, boosting oil demand and draining the glut built up during the initial wave of the pandemic. The pace of gains slowed in July as delta began to pose a greater challenge, while the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries pushed ahead with restoring more output.

“Oil has defied gravity so far this year, but the delta variant’s impact has started to cap its advance,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “It does look as though Asian oil consumption has started to dither and prices will probably consolidate until there is a clearer picture.”

In China, delta has breached the some of the strictest virus defenses in the world. Authorities reported 61 confirmed cases and 23 asymptomatic infections on Tuesday as the outbreak that originated with a flight from Moscow continues to spread. Cases were discovered in several regions as well as in Beijing. Elsewhere in Asia, Thailand reported almost 19,000 infections.

Brent’s prompt time spread was 69 cents a barrel in backwardation. Although that’s a bullish pattern, with near-term prices above those further out, it’s down from 96 cents a barrel one week ago.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, three core OPEC oil exporters in the Middle East, boosted crude shipments to multi-month highs in July. At present, the alliance plans to raise collective output by 400,000 barrels a day each month until all of its halted production has been revived.