State’s pension fund posts its biggest investment gain ever

The pension fund for more than 300,000 state employees, teachers, and other municipal workers rung up its best year ever, as financial markets continued to climb following an early 2020 meltdown caused by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Massachusetts Pension Reserves Investment Management Board said Tuesday that the retirement pool’s net investment return for its recently ended fiscal year was 29.5 percent, the highest since its creation in 1986. The gain exceeded the fund’s performance benchmark by 8.9 percentage points, beating the previous record set in 2000, PRIM said.

To be sure, the 12 months through June were a good time for most investors. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 41 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 45 percent. The California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest public pension fund in the country, returned 21.3 percent, while in Rhode Island, the state fund gained 25.6 percent.