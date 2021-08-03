Untangling a kink in the T’s Ride Flex program

Until recently, Cutler paid as little as $6 for each round-trip as part of a commendable program offered by the MBTA to people with disabilities. It saved Cutler thousands of dollars a year, a huge consideration for someone living on a fixed income in retirement for almost 25 years. (Cutler is too frail to use the regular system.)

One of the mainstays of her independent lifestyle has been Lyft, the ride-hailing company. She uses it numerous times a month, primarily to get to medical appointments, but also to see friends and occasionally to get a haircut.

The program, begun as an experiment five years ago, has increased the mobility of disabled people and saved money for the MBTA.

The MBTA made the pilot program permanent on July 1, and in doing so required longtime users such as Cutler to fill out a new online application. For her, a retired college librarian living alone, that meant following the prompts on her laptop. But Cutler made a simple mistake that complicated things: she typed in her home telephone number when she should have used her mobile number.

She contacted me for help after discovering she had been excluded from the program, and after her e-mails and calls to the MBTA had gone unanswered.

“I don’t know what to do at this point,” she wrote after a week of futile efforts to get her status changed. “I am desperate for affordable transportation.”

The Ride Flex, the program that delivers affordable transportation, is an expansion of the MBTA’s The Ride, which provides door-to-door, shared-ride transportation to eligible people. Anyone who can’t use the subway, bus, or trolley all or some of the time due to temporary or permanent disability is eligible, according to the transit system.

The MBTA uses the same criteria for eligibility for Ride Flex. But it’s a much different program.

To use The Ride, you have to call at least a day in advance to make an appointment to have a MBTA van pick you up. The Flex program, however, is available on-demand. It operates for people with disabilities pretty much the same way it does for everyone: you request a ride when you need it. (One difference is that users of The Ride Flex can hail a ride by making a telephone call, in addition to the standard method of using the app.)

The partnership of the MBTA and the two major ride-hailing companies, Lyft and Uber, was a first of its kind in 2016. The idea was to make paratransit more convenient and cheaper.

Ride Flex comes with big subsidies. A user pays the first $3 charged by Lyft or Uber. After that, the MBTA pays up to $40. Any charges over $43 must be paid by the user.

Users are allotted a set number of trips per month. Cutler, for example, gets 10 round-trips (20 individual trips). Users must pick which ride-hailing company they will use. Cutler went with Lyft.

A study by the US Transportation Department in 2019 said Flex trips booked through Lyft and Uber cost the MBTA 85 percent less than traditional trips. It said Flex had increased overall use by people with disabilities by 30 percent, and found it saved the MBTA money by reducing dependency on the more expensive Ride.

The MBTA deserves credit for The Ride Flex, which had the backing of Governor Charlie Baker.

Cutler was an avid user of the program when it was piloted, and she quickly signed up for the permanent one. In June, she received separate e-mails from the MBTA and Lyft welcoming her into the program.

Two weeks later, she used it on successive days, a total of four trips, which should have cost her $12. But when she checked her account, she realized she had been charged at the unsubsidized rate, $89.44. That left a $77 hole in her budget.

She immediately sent e-mails to Lyft asking for help. The company replied in somewhat cryptic terms that “the promo wasn’t entered into your account correctly.”

Contact the MBTA, Lyft told Cutler.

That wasn’t so easy.

“I am a 93-year-old with serious health concerns that require regular trips to health providers,” she wrote to the MBTA on July 21. “I have a critical need for Flex service. Would you please make the necessary corrections?”

No reply.

“I’ve been spinning my wheels,” she told me. “I tried everything, but nothing happened.”

Unwilling to pay the unsubsidized cost on another Lyft ride, Cutler on July 27 opted to arrange a ride through the Milton Council on Aging, where she has long been a member. Katie O’Brien, outreach coordinator for the council, tried to help, only to experience the same frustration as Cutler.

“It’s a wonderful program,” O’Brien said of Flex. “The frustration comes from not being able to connect with anyone at the MBTA to get the billing issue resolved.”

After I contacted the MBTA, the problem was investigated and quickly fixed with a couple of keystrokes.

“She’s been refunded for the rides and she’s been added to the program,” a MBTA spokesman said. “She’s all set moving forward. The MBTA apologizes for the confusion.”

As to the lack of response to Cutler’s pleas for help, the MBTA said it handled more than 7,000 applications in a couple of weeks during the transition to the permanent program.

“The customer most certainly deserved a faster response, and the MBTA regrets that it took as long as it did,” the spokesman said. “Managers are committed to taking the steps necessary to improve communications with customers.”

Now Cutler can go on with her life.





