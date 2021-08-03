If you’re scrambling to put dinner together, try angel hair bowls topped with vegetables, beans, or greens

We spent the winter eating rice and grain bowls with all kinds of vegetables, a drizzle of soy sauce with fresh ginger for seasoning. We made the grain every few nights and reheated it. When the weather warmed, dinner became rice vermicelli bowls , a variation of Vietnamese bun (pronounced boon) after I had a long conversation about the dish with author Andrea Nguyen . Rice vermicelli, noodles made from rice flour, turn white and translucent after a brief cooking. You top them with all kinds of cooked or raw vegetables and meat, perhaps caramelized chicken thighs with bean sprouts, which is one way Nguyen does it, then drizzle them with a mixture of Asian fish sauce and lime juice.

There’s a lot of recipe testing that goes on in my kitchen, so there can be something very nice on the supper table that was photographed earlier in the day. But most nights dinner is pretty ho-hum. Like you, I’m scrambling to put a meal together.

Angel Hair Bowls can be made with whatever's in the fridge. Here the very thin pasta is layered with grilled chicken, white beans, grilled bell peppers, roasted zucchini, tomatoes, and arugula.

One-bowl meals are a light, easy, adaptable, healthy way to eat. Now in midsummer, the nightly special at our house has morphed into angel hair bowls. Angel hair is essentially the thinnest spaghetti you can buy, very fine strands of wheat pasta that take only two or three minutes to cook. Another shape, called capellini in Italian, is just a bit thicker, but still quite thin, and a good substitute.

Like the layering you do for grain bowls, the cooked angel hair goes in first. Then the toppings. One favorite combination is charred broccoli, shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers sprinkled with salt and left for an hour to “pickle,” a few slices of something off the grill, all topped with tomatoes and greens. Even on grill nights, the alluring charred meat or smoky fish becomes more of a condiment in the bowl, rather than center stage.

You don’t need a recipe for angel hair bowls. Assemble them with what’s in the fridge. That means having cooked items and salad ingredients on hand. You can make the bowls with pantry supplies but you also want something fresh and crisp.

Batch cooking in advance is a great way to assemble bowls with little effort. You’ll need to have a jar of vinaigrette already made. Cook enough angel hair to last at least two nights, drain, toss with a little vinaigrette, and send it to the fridge. Blanch or steam a pound of green beans. Drain canned beans and toss them with some dressing and lots of parsley. Saute a pound of any kind of mushrooms and stir in fresh herbs. Shred cabbage and toss it with a little oil, vinegar, salt, and a pinch of sugar, like a slaw without mayo. Slice or halve tomatoes (cherry, field, heirloom), sprinkle them with a little salt, and refrigerate. Grill zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers, red onion wedges, sliced fennel. Bake tofu. Massage olive oil into kale leaves and refrigerate for at least a day for the leaves to soften.

Now start layering, adding whatever fresh herbs you have on hand. Top with greens and sprinkle sparingly with vinaigrette.

Actually, it isn’t ho-hum at all.

