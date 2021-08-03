Recipe: A custardy peach kuchen with press-in pastry is buttery, flaky, and creamy

Makes one 9-inch round

Kuchen (German for "cake") is a kind of catchall name for several different pastries. Some are cakes with fruit, while others are more like custard tarts, or they can be a combination of the two. A cafe near Woodstock, N.Y., where I lived in another lifetime, featured this rustic, easy dessert, which is the custard variation. The press-in pastry is flaky, rich, and buttery, making it easy to take advantage of ripe peaches; freestone are best, since the pits come away easily, but use clingstone if that's all you can find. You can substitute nectarines or other stone fruits as they come into season. In the fall apples and pears are ideal. You'll want to make the kuchen whenever you see tempting, ripe fruit.

PASTRY

1 cup flour ⅛ teaspoon salt ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into slices

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Have on hand a 9-inch pie or fluted tart pan.

2. In a food processor, pulse the flour, salt, and butter until they form fat crumbs.

3. Transfer the crumbs to the pie or tart pan and spread them evenly. Place a piece of plastic wrap over the crumbs and use a dry measuring cup to press the crumbs firmly into the bottom and sides of the pan, taking care not to make the bottom edge too thick. Refrigerate.

CUSTARD

3 medium ripe freestone peaches, skins intact, fruit cut into 8 wedges each 6 tablespoons light or dark brown sugar ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 egg yolk ½ cup heavy cream or half-and-half Extra ground cinnamon (for sprinkling)

1. Arrange the peach slices in a circular pattern on the pastry. Crumble brown sugar on top and sprinkle with cinnamon.

2. Transfer to the oven and bake for 25 minutes, or until the peaches are tender and the juices are bubbling. Remove from the oven.

3. Turn the oven temperature down to 350 degrees.

4. In a bowl, whisk the egg yolk and cream or half-and-half until blended. Pour the cream mixture over the peaches. Return the kuchen to the oven and bake for 20 minutes, or until the custard is set. (Total baking time is 45 minutes.)

5. Let the kuchen cool in pan for at least 30 minutes, or until the custard is firm. Sprinkle with more cinnamon, if you like. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Sally Pasley Vargas