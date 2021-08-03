Recipe: Grilled eggplant planks with fresh tomato sauce are a summery version of eggplant Parm

Serves 4

Eggplant Parm is too heavy for a hot summer night when no one wants to turn on the oven. Instead, grill thick planks of eggplant and sprinkle them sparingly with a mixture of fontina and fresh mozzarella, a gooey combo that melts well. While the eggplant is on the hot coals, char tomatoes and shallots to make the base for a fresh but slightly smoky tomato sauce whirred in a food processor. Plate the cheese-covered eggplant, spoon the tomato sauce on top, and add lightly dressed arugula or salad greens. Serve them as a light supper or set them beside grilled lamb.

Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill) 2 large eggplants, stemmed and sliced lengthwise into 4 thick planks each (8 total) 6 tablespoons olive oil Salt and black pepper, to taste 4 medium tomatoes 1 large shallot, cut into 3 pieces ½ cup grated fresh mozzarella ½ cup grated fontina Pinch of crushed red pepper, or more to taste 1 clove garlic, finely chopped ¼ cup chopped fresh basil 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan

1. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to medium high. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with canola or vegetable oil.

2. Lay the eggplant planks on a large rimmed baking sheet. Brush both sides with 4 tablespoons of the olive oil and sprinkle with salt and black pepper.

3. Place the eggplant planks, tomatoes, and shallots on the grill. Cover the grill and cook the tomatoes and shallots for 15 to 20 minutes, turning once, or until the tomatoes are charred and the shallots have softened. Grill the eggplant planks for 10 to 15 minutes, turning once. Move the planks to a cooler section of the grill. Sprinkle them with mozzarella and fontina. Continue cooking them for 5 minutes more, or until the cheese has melted. (Total cooking time for eggplant is 15 to 20 minutes.) Sprinkle the tops with crushed red pepper. Return everything to the baking sheet.

4. In a food processor, pulse the tomatoes, garlic, basil, Parmesan, and a pinch each of salt and black pepper. When the mixture is smooth, taste for seasoning, and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

5. On each of 4 dinner plates, place 2 eggplant planks. Spoon the tomato sauce on top and add lightly dressed greens.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick