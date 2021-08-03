Recipe: Start the party with smoked trout pate and you’ll set the tone for a delicious evening

Serves 6

Pastry chefs will tell you that if you make a dinner that is just OK, but finish it with an impressive dessert, guests will think your entire menu was grand. I subscribe to the opposite theory: Start with a wonderful nibble to go with a drink and you'll set the tone for the whole evening. To that end, I'm always searching for a little something that doesn't have to look stunning -- I like dips and spreads and none are beauties -- but has to taste surprisingly good. Where once I watched guests swipe little toasts or crackers across a dip, now I always put a knife or spoon into the bowl so there's no double dipping. Smoked trout pate seems to suit summer best. Perhaps it's the mayo and sour cream folded into smoky flakes of fish. To offset the creaminess, add half a lemon, Dijon mustard, a pinch of cayenne, chopped red onion, and plenty of fresh dill, chives, or parsley. The prep takes minutes. You get big flavors for a little effort, but nothing showy. Start guests off right and they're already enjoying themselves.

8 ounces smoked boneless trout (or haddock or another white fish) ¼ cup mayonnaise ¼ cup sour cream Juice of 1/2 lemon 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard ⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper, or more to taste 3 tablespoons finely chopped red onion 3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, chives, or parsley, or a mix Extra chopped fresh dill, chives, or parsley (for garnish)

1. With your fingers, pull off the skin on the fish. Shred the fish into large flakes, discarding any small bones. Transfer to a plate.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, stir together the mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice, mustard, cayenne, chopped red onion, and dill, chives, or parsley.

3. Stir the fish into the mixture and taste for seasoning. Add more lemon juice, mustard, or cayenne, if you like.

4. Transfer the pate to a bowl and sprinkle with extra dill, chives, or parsley. Serve with crackers or toasts.

Sheryl Julian