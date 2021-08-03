Time Out Market opens seven days a week, launches August events

Time Out — which reopened in May after shuttering in December 2020 because of a surge in COVID-19 cases — was previously open only Wednesday through Sunday.

As of July 26, the upscale Fenway food hall — which boasts such eateries as Nu Burger and Union Square Donuts — is now open seven days a week, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekends.

Just months after reopening following a winter hibernation , Time Out Market has kicked into high gear, extending its days of operation and introducing a slate of late-summer events.

To fill the extra days, Time Out has also introduced a roster of new programming through the end of August.

Every Sunday this month from noon to 3 p.m., the Johnny Frazee Band will come to the food hall for a jazz brunch. For more of a live music fix, see the Summer Street Brass Band — presented by the Boston Music Project — in action on Aug. 12 from 6-8 p.m.

Free yoga classes from the Down Under School of Yoga will be available for kids ages 5-10 on Aug. 8 and Aug. 29 from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m., with mats and welcome bags included. Only eight little ones are allowed in each class, so advance registration is required.

When Time Out reopened in July 2020 after the first wave of the pandemic shut its doors, it did so with new air circulation and filtration systems, an expanded 6,000-square-foot patio, and contactless ordering options. Hand sanitation stations are also still in place.

