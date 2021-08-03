Treats and snacks that are nutrient dense and naturally delicious

Angela Hofmann makes organic, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, and “raw” crackers, granola, bar cookies, nut tarts, and other nibbles. The name of her company, Nussli118, combines the Swiss German word for little nut and the temperature, 118 degrees, to which foods can be heated and still considered raw to maintain their vital nutrients and enzymes. The entrepreneur spent years perfecting her delicious products so that you won’t miss the typical (and refined) ingredients in most sweets and snacks.

Angela Hofmann in front of Nussli118's Cambridge storefront. Nussli118

It was Hofmann’s own health issues that pushed her to study nutrition, experiment with various diets, and figure out which foods made her feel better (or worse). Initially, she bartered her products, such as trading vegan seed crisps for a round of acupuncture. She’s come a long way: Hofmann operates a small store and commercial kitchen in Cambridge and also sells online and in various specialty food shops. (Products range from $7 to $12; gift boxes from $20 to $75.) Her most popular savory items are Everything Crackers and Kale and Onion Crisps. Her Sprouted Nut Clusters and bags of sprouted nuts are all about healthful snacking. Sweet favorites include Chocolate Pecan Squares, Lemon Ginger Squares, and Super Dark Chocolate Rounds, which are her version of chocolate truffles, made with dates, raw cacao powder, and coconut. Hofmann’s brownies and blondies boast flavors so true you’ll wonder how they taste so good without eggs, butter, and refined sugar. (Cashew “flour” and “cream” are part of her secret arsenal.)